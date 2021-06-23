Dana Sipos Connects with Earth and Beyond on ‘The Astral Plane’

Ezekiel 31:1-18, Psalm 92, 2 Corinthians 5:1-10, Mark 4:26-34 In our reading from Ezekiel today, we hear a story of an enormous tree. When I think of large trees, I think of Sequoias, Redwoods, and Cedars of Lebanon.Several years ago, Kelly and I drove up the California coast to the Redwood Forest. When we reached the Redwoods, we could not believe our eyes. Cars, trucks and campers looked like little toys at the base of these mammoth trees. Walking through the Redwood Forest was like walking through a fairy land. We were the tiny elves surrounded by trees that were so high we couldn’t see the top. These giants took our breath away. In fact, they literally brought us to tears because it was so magnificent.