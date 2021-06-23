Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dana Sipos Connects with Earth and Beyond on ‘The Astral Plane’

No Depression
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana Sipos’ The Astral Plane is a mesmerizing jewel of an album, an opal with ever-shifting facets, no matter which way you turn it. If one had to classify the album, folk would probably do, but in reality Sipos and her band have created freeform jazz with folk instrumentation. Sipos brought back the band from her stunning 2018 release Track of the Light: Thomas Hammerton (keys, piano, organ), Mark McIntyre (bass), Nick Zubeck (guitar), and Blake Howard (percussion), with guest appearances from Lydia Persaud (vocals) and Michael Davidson (vibraphone.)

www.nodepression.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Astral Plane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Yeshua: The Awakening Process on Earth

Dear people, I am Jeshua. I am your friend and soul mate. I come to you with reverence and respect for who you are and for the path you are traveling on Earth. All of you put down roots into the Earth from which you build your life. You are born as a helpless baby, at the mercy of the powers of the Earth and the society in which you live.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Earth Trip

Mama, take these psychedelic garage rockin’ chains off of me! For those of us that don’t give two hoots and a holler about Wooden Shjips or Moon Duo, Rose City Band is the Ripley Johnson train we ride. Three Rose City Band albums in, the prolific Mr. Johnson has eschewed most remnants of psychedelia in favor of a full embrace of the project’s country music leanings. With the exception of the closing “Dawn Patrol,” that skirts the edge of a lysergic kick-in, the album is ripe with economic riffs, understated vocals and solos, and glistening pedal steel runs.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Dana Sipos Debuts New Track “Hoodoo”

Canadian folk singer/songwriter Dana Sipos is set to return later this week with her latest album, The Astral Plane, releasing via Roaring Girl Records. Her newest record comes on the heels of critical acclaim for her 2018 record, Trick of the Light. Sipos took 2020 to decamp with producer Sandro Perri and her studio band to record her The Astral Plane in isolation, crafting songs reflecting on complex personal histories and inherited trauma.
Musicexystence.net

Dana Sipos – The Astral Plane (2021)

Dana Sipos’ The Astral Plane is a mesmerizing jewel of an album, an opal with ever-shifting facets, no matter which way you turn it. If one had to classify the album, folk would probably do, but in reality Sipos and her band have created freeform jazz with folk instrumentation. Sipos brought back the band from her stunning 2018 release Track of the Light: Thomas Hammerton (keys, piano, organ), Mark McIntyre (bass), Nick Zubeck (guitar), and Blake Howard (percussion), with guest appearances from Lydia Persaud (vocals) and Michael Davidson (vibraphone.) The band’s incredible confidence and chemistry bring The Astral Plane to life, turning Sipos’ rich lyrics into something transcendent: not a song, not a poem, but something in the sacred space in between.
ScienceCine Vue

Film Review: In the Earth

A bruising, beguiling return to the big screen, In the Earth finds Ben Wheatley once again on top form. Provocative, despicably playful, and consistently punishing, stitched into the skin of the writer-director’s latest film are a multitude of issues relating to Covid-19 and the anxieties of lockdown, the fragility of our environment, the brutality and arrogance of mankind, and our inability to recognise or truly understand the power of the natural world, or indeed ourselves.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Trailer Focuses on Shionne, Showcases Astral Artes

Bandai Namco’s newest trailer for Tales of Arise is live and continuing from the introduction trailer for Alphen, it focuses on Shionne. As the second protagonist and a native of Rena, Shionne possesses the ability to electrocute anyone that touches her. Check it out below. This works fairly well for...
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
AstronomyPosted by
The Atlantic

The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

Expedition 65 began in April of this year aboard the International Space Station, currently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour, making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. Today, the astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet spent hours outside the ISS, working on newly arrived solar arrays. In the past few months, crew members of Expedition 65 have also taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.
Dana Point, CAthelog.com

Featured Catch: Spotted in Dana Point

DANA POINT一 Dana Wharf Sportfishing had a surprise catch, a spotted ratfish. “These little suckers are always an interesting catch,” said a May 14 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “The Spotted Ratfish is found in deeper water over rocky, muddy bottom. Their diet is primarily made up of small crabs, clams, and fish. They also have very large rat-like teeth and a dorsal spine capable of inflicting a fairly mild but still painful wound.”
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

The Tree That Connects Heaven and Earth

Ezekiel 31:1-18, Psalm 92, 2 Corinthians 5:1-10, Mark 4:26-34 In our reading from Ezekiel today, we hear a story of an enormous tree. When I think of large trees, I think of Sequoias, Redwoods, and Cedars of Lebanon.Several years ago, Kelly and I drove up the California coast to the Redwood Forest. When we reached the Redwoods, we could not believe our eyes. Cars, trucks and campers looked like little toys at the base of these mammoth trees. Walking through the Redwood Forest was like walking through a fairy land. We were the tiny elves surrounded by trees that were so high we couldn’t see the top. These giants took our breath away. In fact, they literally brought us to tears because it was so magnificent.
Societyraymondville-chronicle.com

Beyond the Badge

It's another Monday and I'm working on a column again. Today is Flag Day and mine is out flying like any other day, but today it looks special. "It's the emblem of the land I love, the home of the free and the brave." I guess I could write pages on the flag, what it meant to me growing up, […]
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Fennville, MIFox17

Taste of the Town: Salt of the Earth

No need to be in a buzzing metropolis to find amazing food and wine, sometimes a road trip is in order! Travel a short distance to Fennville to check out Salt of the Earth. Salt of the Earth is an authentic Midwest American rustic food experience. Their dishes are made with fresh seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients, made from scratch, and prepared in a simple fashion.
Computersplanetminecraft.com

Model Earth

Model earth is a server that uses a map that is a 1:18000 scale model of the earth. the only rule is no cheating by using things that give you an unfair advantage, such as x-ray packs, hacked clients, etc.
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Beyond the frame

Artistic inspiration can come from just about anywhere. For playwright Teresa Pesce, it came after looking at a selection of paintings by local artists. From their images she conjured up characters and settings — whole relationships — that ultimately resulted in five one-act plays that explore her interpretation of what is happening both inside and outside the frame.
lumberjocks.com

2021 Plane Swap, Jack Plane

This is my entry for the 2021 Plane Swap. A Jack Plane with the bed set at 43 deg. However it is a few inches longer than the traditional size. I used a solid piece of Piquarana for the body, (2-1/2” square by 18”) then used the drops to form the wedge and tote. The bed and chip well was hogged out using a fostner bit, then using the chisel’s to finish it up. The tote was set in a mortis, with a tenon and a 3/8 oak dowel. I tried to make the tote a little larger for the folks which may have larger paws. The front knob, (which looks more like a ball hitch) was turned from Bloodwood, with a round tenon.