Dana Sipos Connects with Earth and Beyond on ‘The Astral Plane’
Dana Sipos’ The Astral Plane is a mesmerizing jewel of an album, an opal with ever-shifting facets, no matter which way you turn it. If one had to classify the album, folk would probably do, but in reality Sipos and her band have created freeform jazz with folk instrumentation. Sipos brought back the band from her stunning 2018 release Track of the Light: Thomas Hammerton (keys, piano, organ), Mark McIntyre (bass), Nick Zubeck (guitar), and Blake Howard (percussion), with guest appearances from Lydia Persaud (vocals) and Michael Davidson (vibraphone.)www.nodepression.com