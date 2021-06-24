Editorial l Stop behavior that endangers manatees
THE ISSUE: Legislator wants manatees put back on the endangered list. OUR OPINION: Let’s fix the real problem leading to manatee deaths. Four years ago, federal wildlife officials reclassified manatees from endangered to threatened. At the time, manatee advocates opposed the reclassification, contending manatee survival was still fragile. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, is now calling for a reversal of the decision, citing that a staggering 761 manatees have already died this year, and that the state is on course to exceed the previous record 804 deaths in 2018.www.chronicleonline.com