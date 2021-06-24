Cancel
Silicon Valley gave Asia's richest man billions, but things aren't all going to plan

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Google and Facebook collectively bet more than $10 billion on Asia’s richest man and his plan to bring hundreds of millions of Indians online. The investments quickly established Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire head of sprawling Indian conglomerate Reliance, as a gatekeeper for Silicon Valley in the country — but also raised the stakes for him to deliver the companies a footing in the world’s fastest growing internet market.

