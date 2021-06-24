Silicon Valley gave Asia’s richest man billions, but things aren’t all going to plan

No one in the United States has probably ever heard of Georgia-born Mikheil Lomtadze. But in October 2020, he surprised the world with one of the hottest tech IPOs in the world. Lomtadze isn’t from our Georgia. He is from the Black Sea nation of Georgia. He emigrated to Kazakhstan, of all places, created successful fintech firm Kaspi.kz and took it public in London last year. Since then, Kaspi has outperformed Nasdaq, Tesla, the MSCI Emerging Markets, and even Bitcoin, up around 80% since inception.