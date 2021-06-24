Cancel
Politics

White County History

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree players representing league runner-up Frontier and three more from third-place North White have been named to the All-Midwest Conference First Team in softball. Frontier’s Megan Fultz, Sara Haynes and Laura Lohmiller all received all-conference status while teammates Brianne Rowe, Christine Shuttz and Laura Tatman all were named to the honorable mention list. North White placed Stephanie Hughes, Holly Miller and Amanda Bilyeu on the All-MWC team. Riann Eckert and Stacie Westerhouse were Honorable Mention selections. Brandi Page and Emily Chamberlain were named all-conference to represent Tri-County. Kylie Clauss was named Honorable Mention from the Cavaliers.

White County, GAnowhabersham.com

White County Cannery set to open for season

(Cleveland)- The White County Cannery, operated through the White County School System is scheduled to open for the season next Tuesday, June 29th. During the Board of Education Meeting, Thursday evening, White County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laurie Burkett said they are excited about opening the facility and talked about the things they have done to prepare for the opening.
White County, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt across White County

WHITE COUNTY – Unlike Jerry Lee Lewis in his famous hit song from the 1950s, residents across White County reported feeling a little bit of shakin’ going on Thursday afternoon. A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at about 3:18 ET (2:18 CT) June 17 in west-central Indiana, according to the...
Illinois StatePosted by
KISS 106

Black Bear Sightings In White County, Illinois

A bear in your backyard is not something you typically see every day. Over the past couple of days, there have been sightings and reports of a black bear across Southern Illinois. There's no word yet if it is the same bear, or multiple bears roaming the area, but what we do know is that the sightings are a little closer to home now.