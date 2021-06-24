Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Voting Results

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ('GLG' or the 'Company'), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2021. The director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting. According to proxies and ballots received, the results are as follows:

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Glg#Agm#Glg Life Tech Corporation#Glglf#Toronto Stock Exchange#Board Of Directors#The Report Of Voting#Farmers#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessaustinnews.net

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. Engages Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'), is pleased to announce that it has retained Mr. Andrew Job to provide investor relations services starting on July 1, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement (the 'Consulting Agreement'), which services include initiating and maintaining contact with the financial community and the Company's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. The Consulting Agreement is for a term of one year and Great Atlantic will pay a monthly fee of $4,500. Pursuant to the agreement Mr. Job is being granted stock options (the 'Options') to acquire 60,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share. The Options vest quarterly over a period of twelve months from the date of issuance and can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Amendments to its 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) announces that the Company has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019 (the "Indenture Amendments"). The Indenture Amendments will: (a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures by two years to June 30, 2024; (b) decrease the conversion price for the Debentures from $0.125 to $0.10; and (c) allow the Company to satisfy its obligation to pay interest on the Debentures by, among other things, delivering freely tradeable common shares in the capital of the Company to the Trustee for distribution directly to the Debentureholders as a payment in-kind of accrued interest on the Debentures.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Arrow Capital Management Inc. Announces Completion of Mutual Fund and ETF Merger

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. previously announced that at a special meeting of unitholders held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, it received approval of the unitholders of Exemplar Investment Grade Fund (the "Fund"), including the ETF Series (TSX: CORP), to merge Exemplar Investment Grade Fund into Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund (the "Continuing Fund") (the "Merger").
Financial ReportsAnchorage Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
Economymemphissun.com

Organto Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Receipt for Final Prospectus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that it has received a receipt for its final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta (the "Qualifying Jurisdictions").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fredonia Mining Inc. (Formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: RRCC.P) (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Fredonia Management Limited ("Fredonia Management") by way of a three-cornered plan of merger (the "Merger") under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with an effective closing date of June 24, 2021. Pursuant to the plan of Merger, Fredonia Mining Corp., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, merged with Fredonia Management, as consideration for which the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of the merged company in exchange for the issuance of common shares of the Company. For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, refer to the filing statement of the Company dated June 22, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Businessdallassun.com

EHT Provides Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies is pleased to provide an update on its pending Acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") (the 'Acquisition') in conjunction with the Company completing a share consolidation, debt conversion and proposed financing, each as further described below. EHT is moving forward with all these transactions and is pleased to provide the updates in respect of each, below. In order to accommodate the completion of the Acquisition, EHT and Windular have agreed to extend the date of completion to July 15, 2021. EHT and its advisors are working diligently to complete all transactions in this process and anticipate closing the Acquisition on or about July 9, 2021.
Stocksdallassun.com

Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ)(OTCQX:ADCOF), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Advertising'), has announced that its common shares are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ADCOF on the OTCQX® Best Market (the 'OTCQX'), a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ADCO and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ADQ.
Medical & Biotechthedalesreport.com

PsyBio Therapeutics Announces TSXV Approval of Share Buyback Program

PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (CVE: PSYB)(OTCMKTS: PSYBF), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company researching and developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, announces that further to the Company’s press release dated June 1, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), has accepted the Company’s application for its previously announced normal course issuer bid (the “Share Buyback Program“) for up to 2,983,951 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares” or “SVS“), representing five percent of the issued and outstanding SVS.
ConstructionBusiness Insider

Bird Construction Inc. Announces Mechanical And Electrical Maintenance Services Contract Award Valued At Approximately $75M

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract with a two-year extension option for mechanical and electrical maintenance services for the North West Redwater Partnership. The total value of the multi-year contract awarded is potentially up to $75 million.
BusinessInvestmentNews

CI Financial buys 19th U.S. RIA in 18 months

The Toronto-based aggregator's acquisition of $2.6 billion Radnor Financial Advisors keeps CI on pace for a deal a month in 2021. Toronto-based RIA aggregator CI Financial marked its 19th deal in the United States Monday with the announcement of the acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors, a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based firm with $2.6 billion under management.
Marketsphoenixherald.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.
Businessmix929.com

Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate’s board at this week’s annual shareholder meeting. The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour, comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged https://www.reuters.com/article/softbank-group-corporate-governance-idCNL3N2NQ095 shareholders to oppose the...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version.
Financial ReportsCision

Borr Drilling Limited – 2021 AGM Results Notification

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: “BORR) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on June 24, 2021 at 09:30 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
Businesssamachar-news.com

RIL reliance industries agm mukesh ambani announcements details

Oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) has the capacity to catalyse investments of more than $200 billion, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Addressing RIL’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, Ambani noted that in the last 10 years, Reliance has invested over $90 billion in creating...
Newtown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

KVK Announces of Rahul Sareen as Corporate Head of Quality

NEWTOWN, PA — KVK-Tech, Inc. (KVK) and its affiliate Penn Life Sciences, Inc. (PLS) have announced that they have appointed Rahul Sareen as Corporate Head of Quality. Mr. Sareen brings more than 24 years of pharma industry experience to the company. He most recently served as the VP, Head of Global Quality Operations for Jubilant Pharma. He also had several leadership roles including Arrow Laboratories Australia, Watson Pharma, and Sun Pharma.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Based in Maennedorf, Switzerland, Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in life science research and clinical diagnostics. The acquisition will enhance Paramit's capabilities and market leadership in life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), significantly accelerate Tecan's entry into medical devices and expand the combined platform's total addressable market to serve its customers around the world. Since 2011, Paramit Corporation has been privately held by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, a healthcare-dedicated investment firm based in New York, NY.