Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ken Plum: Gun violence epidemic

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week — a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.

augustafreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Murder#Suicides#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Washington Post#Covid#The United Nations#Nra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
New York City, NYtheknightnews.com

As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease, Gun Violence Increases

Across the U.S in cities such as New York City, government officials have already begun the process of easing COVID-19 restrictions as a result of an increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated. For the most part, reopening has been something to celebrate, with more opportunities for vaccinated people to gather as they would pre-COVID. This is especially exciting for all the parades and parties that are to come during Pride Month that had to be cancelled last year. However, for some, reopening has also been a time of mourning and pain.
PoliticsFox11online.com

Gun rights vs. Gun control: The debate on banning the AR-15 in America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The AR-15 is back in the spotlight following the nomination of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent David Chipman to lead the bureau. Chipman’s confirmation hearing made headlines after he expressed support for a ban on AR-15s saying, “I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill.”
Public SafetyWinchester News Gazette

Mayors urge federal action to stem gun violence

Mayors of cities touched by mass shootings gathered Tuesday for a virtual news conference to again urge swift federal action to stem gun violence. (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8bfe4fe5f92e44639e4f600fa3c83f78.
Public SafetyYork Dispatch Online

OP-ED: The impact of gun violence on children

In 2017, when Tyshaun McPhatter of Washington, D.C., was seven years old, his father was shot and killed. Afterward, Tyshaun struggled with grief and had difficulty concentrating in school. His anger would occasionally ignite in outbursts. John Woodrow Cox, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote an article about Tyshaun,...
Public SafetyWCBC Radio

Trone Hosts Gun Violence Roundtable

June has been declared Gun Violence Awareness Month. Last week, Sixth District Congressman David Trone hosted a roundtable on the issue, featuring gun control advocates from across the district. Trone says there has been some progress in recent years, but it isn't enough…
Public SafetyGazette

What's Your Take On ... Gun violence in America (continued)

Editor’s note: In the June 2 Courier, we ran ”What’s Your Take On ... Gun violence in America” by Woodland Park Mary Crade. Below are some responses to what she wrote. I am a retired Army veteran of 25 years, now 69 years old. I have been around guns since I was introduced to them by my grandfather at the age of 10. I own several guns for various reasons; military history, self-defense, hunting and marksmanship practice to list a few. And I am a lifetime member of the NRA and an NRA-certified Range Safety Officer.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Unveils Gun Violence Prevention Plan

Former Congressman and Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham released his plan to combat gun violence in South Carolina at a press conference this morning in downtown Charleston. Cunningham was joined by community leaders as he laid out his vision for reform while also criticizing the lack of legislative action to prevent gun violence.
Public SafetyTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Gun violence takes too many lives

Senseless mass shootings leading to death are much too commonplace in today's America. Gun violence is reaching epidemic proportions. These infamous statistics are startling: 4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 5 dead and 39 wounded; mass shootings across our nation in Savannah, Chicago and Austin. So far this year we have had 17 mass shootings.
Detroit, MIrecordargusnews.com

College student feels weight of gun violence

DEAR HARRIETTE: I”m from a pretty rough neighborhood in Detroit. I”m a part of a mentee program that accepts troubled youth and helps them get into a college of their choice. Since the beginning of high school, I”ve watched many of my fellow mentees fall victim to gun violence, and it”s taking a toll on me. I”m starting to feel […]
Public Safetycbslocal.com

Reporter Update: Lawmakers Look To Curb Gun Violence

A House bill would require anyone who has a firearm that's lost or stolen to report it. KDKA's Nicole Ford talks with advocates about how this helps with gun violence, and also talks with moms who want to see change after losing their children to gun violence.
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Prayer vigil to be held for gun violence victims in Paducah

PADUCAH — A prayer vigil for victims of gun violence will be held in Paducah on Thursday. The vigil comes after two people were killed and multiple others were injured in several shootings in Paducah and McCracken County in recent days. Organizers are calling for the community to come out...
Public SafetyNapa Valley Register

The urgency of gun violence prevention

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a chance to remember the lives lost to gun violence and the families and communities impacted by these tragedies. It is also a reminder that gun violence continues to be an alarming threat to the health and safety of our communities. As the chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I have been working with my colleagues to ensure Congress is taking the necessary steps to combat this epidemic.
Public Safetydelmarvapublicradio.net

Safety Survey: Impact of Pandemic & Gun Violence

Over the last year Americans have feared the coronavirus as it spread across the nation. But, there has also been a spate of mass shootings which has raised concerns about gun violence. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Rebecca Edwards, a Safewise Security Expert, about what the 2021 State of Safety Survey found about the fears that Americans have.