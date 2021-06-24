Cancel
Religion

POWERFUL WORDS: Dad's responsibility is to lead his family to God

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Lord charged Moses with the task of leading his people out of Egypt, the Hebrew people were promised a new land of such great blessings that it was described as “a land of milk and honey.”. That is, as opposed to watered down soup and bread, as slaves...

Moses
donaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: When God’s hand is at work

“The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”. When walking with the Lord be prepared for many unexpected surprises. Some come in the form of a test of faith, and others just because, and both always from love. Remember, when you and I remain in the posture of obedience, then shall we witness the move of God and on our behalf.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Pride Event Portraying Jesus as Trans Woman Outrages Christians

A Christian group in the U.K. has attacked a play featuring Jesus Christ as a transgender woman, labeling it "deeply distressing and offensive." The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven, a one-woman show by Edinburgh-based transgender playwright Jo Clifford, features Jesus as a transgender woman in the present day. Critics have praised the stage production for reimagining a more tolerant world through its depiction of Christianity's message of love.
Religionintouchcanada.org

10 More Reasons to Have Faith in God’s Word

We can trust that the Bible is the absolute Word of God—without errors. When we are fully assured of this truth, we have a strong conviction that guides our lives. A conviction is something we are so thoroughly convinced is true that we’ll take a stand for it regardless of the consequences, whereas a preference is a belief that could change under certain conditions. When we begin to understand the truth of God’s Word, we’ll develop an awesome respect for the Scriptures (Isa. 66:2). As we examine our lives, we must determine whether we live by convictions or preferences.
Religionepm.org

He Turned His Business over to God: Stanley Tam’s Story

So to my delight, I spoke with then-102-year-old Stanley Tam. (And to my further surprise, before posting this blog, we confirmed that Stanley is still living at age 105!) Here’s his story, with parts of our conversation woven in. In 1934, as a young door-to-door salesman, Stanley Tam met a...
Religioncufi.org

CUFI’s Word of The Week – Standing with the One True God and His People

–Daniel 6:25-27 When King Darius saw that Daniel’s God delivered him from the lion’s den, he made a decree for his entire kingdom to abide by. King Darius had faith in the power of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob because he personally saw the Lord miraculously rescue Daniel from the mouth of lions. Today, the voices of Israel’s enemies yet roar with their evil objectives for God’s Chosen, and God still promises to deliver His own from all adversaries.
Religionfunnyfarminspirations.com

Give me a word, Lord: ONE TRUE GOD

I Kings 18:26-39 26 So they took the bull given them and prepared it. Then they called on the name of Baal from morning till noon. “Baal, answer us!” they shouted. But there was no response; no one answered. And they danced around the altar they had made. At noon Elijah began to taunt them. “Shout louder!” he said. “Surely he is a god! Perhaps he is deep in thought, or busy, or traveling. Maybe he is sleeping and must be awakened.” So they shouted louder and slashed themselves with swords and spears, as was their custom, until their blood flowed. Midday passed, and they continued their frantic prophesying until the time for the evening sacrifice. But there was no response, no one answered, no one paid attention. Then Elijah said to all the people, “Come here to me.” They came to him, and he repaired the altar of the LORD, which had been torn down. Elijah took twelve stones, one for each of the tribes descended from Jacob, to whom the word of the LORD had come, saying, “Your name shall be Israel.” With the stones he built an altar in the name of the LORD, and he dug a trench around it large enough to hold two seahs of seed. He arranged the wood, cut the bull into pieces and laid it on the wood. Then he said to them, “Fill four large jars with water and pour it on the offering and on the wood.” “Do it again,” he said, and they did it again. “Do it a third time,” he ordered, and they did it the third time. The water ran down around the altar and even filled the trench. At the time of sacrifice, the prophet Elijah stepped forward and prayed: “LORD, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are God in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command. Answer me, LORD, answer me, so these people will know that you, LORD, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again.” Then the fire of the LORD fell and burned up the sacrifice, the wood, the stones and the soil, and also licked up the water in the trench. When all the people saw this, they fell prostrate and cried, “The LORD—he is God! The LORD—he is God!”
Religionamericamagazine.org

The power of the word ‘no’

One of the realities of life is the presence of rejection. At some point, everyone will encounter a “no” at work, at home or in the world. Today’s reading gives biblical examples of expecting and accepting rejection and persevering despite the obstacles. ‘A prophet is not without honor except in...
Religionfunnyfarminspirations.com

Give me a word, Lord: FAMILY

Psalm 103:17 But from everlasting to everlasting the LORD’s love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children’s children. Hebrews 10:24-25 And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: Are we open to our salvation through Christ?

Over these past few weeks, I have been addressing the subject of how we have gotten where we are as people of the world. In my files I have entitled all these articles as “Desire and Ruin Part (and then the number).” The foundation for these articles is Genesis 1-3. I encourage you to read it whether or not you believe it. The truth is, with the exception perhaps of the Bible, we don’t read something first because we believe it, rather we read it and then decide if we believe it or not. When it comes to the Bible, however, many people simply dismiss it because they don’t believe it even though they’ve never read it.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: All sin begins when we question God's word

“Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, ‘Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’? The woman said to the serpent, ‘We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’’ ‘You will not certainly die,’ the serpent said to the woman. ‘For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.’ When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it. Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they realized they were naked; so they sewed fig leaves together and made coverings for themselves.” (Genesis 3:1–7, NIV).
ReligionBrunswick News

God will never lead contrary to His word

I am struggling whether to leave my honorable and good-paying job for a position at a local church. I have sought counsel from several people who tell me to do what I will enjoy the most. Is that the best advice?. — G.A. Dear G.A.: God will never lead contrary...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Life is Messy, God is Good: There’s always hope for families

Our God sees us in all the struggles, challenges and joys we see in our families. Perhaps your family feels broken, or has not developed as you hoped it would. But I’d like to tell you that God sees you in the midst of whatever you are going through. As...
Religionpodpoint.com

EPS 40 The Word of God

During our lifetime we heard and read billions and billions of words. Words from our parents, friends and family. Words form our teachers, words from the news, but then is none of these words can compares to the Word of God. For the Word is life giving, may I say it is eternal life, because the Word and Jesus is one and thew same.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Outbursts of rage point to a spiritual problem

Every time we turn around it seems like we’re hearing about another incident of road rage, air rage, or a person reacting with an outburst of anger in some other setting. Our society is searching for an explanation for the increasing number of these disturbing and often violent occurrences. Some point to guns as being the problem. Others suggest that it’s the result of all the stress people are feeling in relation to the pandemic. May I offer another possibility? Could it be that this is part of what a world looks like when we remove God from our lives? This is how fallen human beings tend to react when they’re not under the restraints of the Holy Spirit. When people aren’t yielding to the Lord and cultivating His holy characteristics in their lives, they will fall more and more under the sway of Satan and their ungodly, baser instincts. Maybe the guns are the chosen instruments some people use. Maybe the pressures and fears from the pandemic intensify people’s poor reactions. However, the root of the problem is our turning away from the loving and holy God who can purify our hearts and help us to treat others in the right way.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: O ye of little faith

Jesus delivered powerful teachings during the Sermon on the Mount. The Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, turning the other cheek and loving your enemies were all taught by the Sea of Galilee. The result of the sermon was a growing multitude of followers of Christ and a clear statement of Jesus’s authority and divinity.
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

God is on His throne

In an age where polarization is the norm, where not being decidedly in one camp leaves one presumptively in its opposite, and where one’s level of volume and number of followers are the ways to measure one’s moral authority, it may seem nearly impossible to live a life that has any coherence and it is very difficult to be motivated to live on a higher plane of social engagement.
Big Lake, AKFrontiersman

God’s goodness should lead us to repentance

This week is Vacation Bible School in Big Lake! We have lots of kids- over 100! There is energy, enthusiasm and excitement. Their zeal is contagious. Kids are singing and learning and eager. The sun is shining. The weather is perfect. Living in Alaska is good. Everything good in our...