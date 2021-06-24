Acribik x Saucony Azura ‘Tech Noir’ Releases June 26th

Saucony’s collaborative efforts are finally making a return to stores after a hiatus for the pandemic, which kicked off earlier this month with Up There Store’s take on the Shadow 6000. Now, the Saucony team is making the jump from Australia to Germany, teaming up with sneaker boutique Acribik for a new Miami Vice-inspired colorway of the vintage Azura runner. Originally released in 1988 by the Boston-based running brand, the Azura celebrated its 30th anniversary with its first-ever retro in 2018, surprising plenty of fans with a faithful recreation. Now the Azura has joined the ranks of Saucony’s collaborative circuit. For Acribik’s version, the look begins with a white nylon base layer, mixed with black quarter panels and heels. The Saucony River logo stands out on either side in whit, while a gradient toebox begins in baby blue before rapidly changing to a hot pink shade.