Acribik x Saucony Azura ‘Tech Noir’ Releases June 26th
German online retailer, Acribik will team up with Saucony to release a collaboration on the Azura ST which is known as ‘Tech Noir.’. Looking closer, Acribik’s Saucony Azura comes with bright colors which give us Summer night vibes. Taking inspiration from synthie sounds, laser rays, hot nights, and neon lights, it comes with Black, White, Hot Pink, and Blue colors throughout. Other details include gradient overlays and midsole, with the retailers branding on the tongue and heel.www.sneakerfiles.com