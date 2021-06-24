Cancel
Acribik x Saucony Azura ‘Tech Noir’ Releases June 26th

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman online retailer, Acribik will team up with Saucony to release a collaboration on the Azura ST which is known as ‘Tech Noir.’. Looking closer, Acribik’s Saucony Azura comes with bright colors which give us Summer night vibes. Taking inspiration from synthie sounds, laser rays, hot nights, and neon lights, it comes with Black, White, Hot Pink, and Blue colors throughout. Other details include gradient overlays and midsole, with the retailers branding on the tongue and heel.

Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Black, White, and Silver

Nike Sportswear has slowly dripped out new colorways of the Air More Uptempo during 2021. Next up, we have a pair dressed in Black, White, and Silver. Looking closer, this Nike Air More Uptempo features Black tumbled leather across the base while the traditionally large ‘AIR’ branding runs across the panels in White with Metallic Silver outlining. Metallic Silver also lands on the tongue labels while a Green Swoosh hits the heel and midsole. Lastly, Pink hits the Swoosh on the toe and placed within the Air Max unit and a White rubber sole finishes the look.
Air Jordan Retro Spring 2022 Release Preview

With leaks and rumors being so far-reaching, 2021 is all but over news-wise. Insiders have uncovered what’s due in the next few months with shocking accuracy, and the same is now true of early 2022 thanks to @zsneakerheadz. Revealed only moments ago, the release expert has delivered a comprehensive look...
Saucony Releases Updated Endorphin Collection; Introduces New Endorphin Trail

Saucony announced that its Endorphin collection, with the addition of the new Endorphin Trail, is back. The latest iteration of the collection takes the brand’s signature Speedroll Technology off-road for the first time with the Endorphin Trail. With a fine-tuned fit, enhanced heel support, and Saucony’s ultralight PwrRun PB cushioning,...
FRESH RAGS x Saucony Grid Web “Manatee”: Images & Release Info

Release Date: June 26 through FRESH RAGS and July 10 at select retailers globally. What We’re Saying: Florida boutique FRESH RAGS has come together with Saucony for a noteworthy collaboration that is just as much about conservation as it is pushing products. With the joint effort, the retailer is aiming to protect Florida manatees, which are currently dying at a rate that could surpass the state held record.
Nike Air Huarache ‘Magenta’ Debuts on July 8th

For 2021, the Nike Air Huarache will release in original colorways, and one of the pairs returning is the ‘Magenta’ rendition. Highlighted in a White, Neon, Yellow, Magenta, and Black color combination. As you can see, this Air Huarache comes with a neoprene bootie while dipped in Magenta and Neon. Next, White adorns the toe, and White leather lands on the overlays. Neon details are spotted on the tongue branding, heel pull tab, and insole branding. Finally, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Nike Attaches Grey And Pink To The Vapormax Flyknit 2021

To coincide with the new year, Nike has brought out the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 in plenty of adult colorways. And just months before back-to-school, the brand is getting a head start on what will likely be an extensive assortment of kids exclusives. This pair, revealed first in GS, sports a...
Nike SB Blazer Court ‘Dark Wine’ Now Available

Nike SB has started to release a new SB Blazer Court which comes highlighted in ‘Dark Wine.’. This Nike SB Blazer Court features a Dark Wine, White, and Cashmere color combination. Highlighted with Dark Wine canvas on the upper, leather heel, and the same shade used on the laces. White appears on the leather Swoosh logos, tongue and heel branding, and midsole. Finally, a Gum rubber outsole finishes the look.
EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 5 ‘Racer Blue’ Releasing February 2022

The Air Jordan 5 ‘Racer Blue’ is a brand new colorway that combines a few shades for a clean theme and will launch at retailers during February 2022. Although some may consider this a stretch, the simple color blocking reminds us of the Air Jordan 5 ‘Black Metallic’ that originally launched in 1990. The biggest change for the ‘Racer Blue’ rendition is the addition of Blue.
Acribik’s “Miami Vice”-Inspired Saucony Azura Releases Again This Week

Saucony’s collaborative efforts are finally making a return to stores after a hiatus for the pandemic, which kicked off earlier this month with Up There Store’s take on the Shadow 6000. Now, the Saucony team is making the jump from Australia to Germany, teaming up with sneaker boutique Acribik for a new Miami Vice-inspired colorway of the vintage Azura runner. Originally released in 1988 by the Boston-based running brand, the Azura celebrated its 30th anniversary with its first-ever retro in 2018, surprising plenty of fans with a faithful recreation. Now the Azura has joined the ranks of Saucony’s collaborative circuit. For Acribik’s version, the look begins with a white nylon base layer, mixed with black quarter panels and heels. The Saucony River logo stands out on either side in whit, while a gradient toebox begins in baby blue before rapidly changing to a hot pink shade.
Nike PG 5 Releasing in a New ‘Multi-Color’ Theme

Paul George and the Clippers are on the verge of being eliminated. However, more color options of his signature shoes will return. Recently, we showcased the ‘Clippers Away’ iteration, and now we have a new ‘Multi-Color’ pair. This Nike PG 5 comes dipped in Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, and Purple...
The Nike Metcon 7 Releases Soon

Before 2020, the Nike MetCon series had enjoyed raved reviews among gym-going weightlifters, but its popularity saw a notable uptick throughout the last year as countless people started working out from home. Recently, the North American brand launched the Nike MetCon 7 in Asia, which suggests a stateside release is on the horizon.
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Coming Soon in Black and White

Jordan Brand will debut a new color option of the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase for the warmer months that comes dressed in a clean Black and White color combination. This Air Jordan 1 comes with Tobie Hatfield’s ease-of-entry FlyEase technology, along with a zipper and hook-and-loop adjustments for a true fit. Furthermore, both Black and White leather runs throughout, while a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Releasing in ‘Black Reflective’

Nike Sportswear will debut a new Air Max 95 Ultra for the warmer months that will feature mostly Black throughout. Going over this stealthy Nike Air Max 95, it comes with Black across the uppers while constructed with textured leather, mesh, and taped synthetic. 3M reflective is the true highlight of this pair while running across the side stripe, laces, eyestays, and the three Swoosh logos on the tongue. Lastly, Black adorns the midsole and rubber outsole.
Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” Arriving January 2022

With Jordan Brand’s annual Tar Heels-themed releases continuing in 2022 with the just-revealed Air Jordan 6 “UNC”, another custom has been confirmed — the White/Color Air Jordan 13. From the Starfish to the Lucky Green, to the Hyper Royal and the Court Purple, we’ve sure had our fill of white leather, black pod, and color-suede Jordan 13 releases. But still, there’s more. Jordan Brand will once again be visiting the simple theme with the release of the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” — aka the “White Melo”
Asics’ futuristic concept shoes look even wilder than Yeezy Foam Runners

French industrial designer Kacimi Latamene has turned Asics sneakers into something covetable by hypebeasts. Debuting her concept on Instagram, Latamene showed off an array of “sneakers” made from an oversized, perforated shell and lined with a form-fitting sock. But commenters were quick to point out that the design looked less like an Asics sneaker and more like a Yeezy model — particularly the line’s best-selling Foam Runner.
Nike Air Tuned Max Receives a "Persian Violet" Colorway

Returns to its 1999 Nike Air Tuned Max silhouette to deliver a cult favorite “Persian Violet” colorway made popular by the Nike Air Max BW. Present under an abundance of tones and textures on this shoe rests a perforated white mesh. Glossy black leather overlays wrap around the heel and extend from the toe to the laterals in a liquid motion. Padded neoprene collars painted dark iridescent purple offer additional support. Violet accents coat the leather tongue lining, detailing on the outsole, and matte TPU webbing molds running over each eyelet on the side panel. Moving downwards, sandwiched between the wavy black midsole and thin outsole lies the signature translucent Air bubble. The “Tn Air” motif is present on the bottoms and a swoosh accompanied by five dots on the heel represents affiliation to Nike’s defunct sub-label Nike Alpha Project.
Outdoor-Themed Air Jordan 1 Mid Releasing For Kids

Adding to the brand’s kids-exclusive releases, Jordan Brand reveals a new outdoor-themed Air Jordan 1 Mid that will be releasing during the summer season. This offering of the mid-top Air Jordan 1 features a White leather base with Light Blue ripstop-like overlays and Royal Blue Swooshes, collars, liners, tongue tags, and lace toggles. Highlighting the shoe are vibrant Neon Green accents throughout equipped with ACG-like colored laces atop a White midsole and Light Blue rubber outsole.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Releasing in ‘Teal Tint’

Jordan Brand will release a new women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid that has a similar look as the Mid 2020 Ballistic Mesh pair. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 features a Light Dew, Black, Teal Tint, and White color combination. Highlighted with leather along with Black on the toe, collars, Swoosh logos, liner, Jumpman logos, and the rubber outsole. Next, Teal adorns the overlays while a lighter shade of Teal hits the panel. Finally, White covers the laces, tongue, and midsole to finish the look.