Spotlight: Check Out This CDJ-3000 Masterclass from Pioneer DJ

So as things are starting to get back to normal, we see events happening again, and it looks like 2022 will see festival season roaring back. During the pandemic, something big happened in the world of DJ gear; the Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 was released, once again setting the bar for their flagship player. This latest model will soon be the standard player that you see at most top clubs and festivals. So if you are a regular touring or working DJ, this probably will be the player you will be encountering out in the wild very soon. The interface is not all that different, and the jump from 2000 NXS2 to 3000 is not terribly difficult, but there are some insanely great new features you will want to be up on.