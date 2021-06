I’m feeling very good about my Asghar Farhadi prediction last month as his new film, A Hero, was announced in competition for this summer’s Cannes Film Festival. In what seems to becoming a trend, the directing branch of the Academy is leaning towards highlighting a non-English language film and its director more often. When I predicted Thomas Vinterberg to get in last season I knew that I was going out of a limb but I also knew his film, Another Round, was a shoe-in for the International Feature Film Oscar and very close in the Best Actor and Original Screenplay races for nominations.