Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House panel green-lights early tech antitrust bills as marathon session grinds on

By Cristiano Lima
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d26Nr_0adhy4O800
"Too often, the segments of the digital economy that are dominated by the largest platforms are closed off to competition,” Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said during the markup. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee advanced legislation late Wednesday to make it easier for consumers to move their personal data from one digital service to another, in the panel’s third vote of the day meant to limit the power of tech giants.

The committee then moved on to one of its most sweeping proposals: a bill, H.R. 3826 (117), that would prohibit the largest tech companies from squelching competition by acquiring their potential rivals. Yet another bill, H.R. 3825 (117), would allow the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission to sue to break up the biggest tech companies that offer their goods and services on platforms they operate.

The panel's marathon markup showed no signs of flagging as the clock ticked past midnight Eastern time.

The tally: The panel favorably referred the data bill, H.R. 3849 (117), with a bipartisan 25-19 vote after 11 p.m. ET, with three California Democrats breaking ranks and opposing the measure — Reps. Lou Correa, Zoe Lofgren and Eric Swalwell. Three Republicans supported the bill.

The debate over the measure, which began before 4 p.m., dragged deep into the night as the bill's detractors on both sides of the aisle introduced a bevy of amendments to pare back the proposal, most of which were unsuccessful.

The text: The data legislation, sponsored by Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), would require major platforms to create interfaces that allow users to transfer their data among online services — a step that could help other companies compete with the likes of Facebook. A bipartisan group of senators introduced companion legislation in the last Congress, S. 2658 (116).

"Too often, the segments of the digital economy that are dominated by the largest platforms are closed off to competition,” Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said during the markup. "These markets often have high barriers to entry, switching costs, and other characteristics that lock-in consumers and businesses to using one company in that industry.”

The politics: The push to boost so-called data interoperability has drawn backing from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and tech industry leaders. But ahead of the markup, tech companies including Apple voiced concern about the specific bill under consideration, which narrowly targets dominant platforms.

Lofgren said she had “substantial concerns” that the legislation could create vulnerabilities that expose user data.

“Unfortunately, given the speedy nature of this process and both the legal and technical complexities of these challenges, it’s not been possible to fix this concern prior to today,” she said, adding that she hopes to work with Scanlon and others to address those issues.

The measure also survived objections from Republicans, including the panel’s ranking member, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who argued it would give too much leeway to regulators at the Federal Trade Commission to set up rules to govern the transfer of data among services.

The changes: The bill advanced with an amendment offered by Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) aimed at addressing Jordan’s concerns. It would create a reporting requirement for the technical committee that would advise the FTC on interoperability rules.

By voice vote, the panel also adopted an amendment to change the definition for the companies covered under the bill from "mobile online platforms" to simply "online platforms." That could widen its reach, possibly making it easier to apply the provisions to Microsoft.

The proposal's proponents narrowly sidestepped a potentially damaging snag by beating back an attempt to dramatically broaden the number of companies covered under the bill. Lofgren proposed an amendment lowering the market capitalization threshold for the covered companies from $600 billion to $250 billion, but the change was defeated in an 18-25 vote where numerous lawmakers crossed party lines.

Other action: The committee had voted earlier Wednesday to increase merger filing fees, H.R. 3843 (117), and to allow state attorneys general to pick where antitrust cases are heard, H.R. 3460 (117).

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Correa
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Zoe Lofgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Marathon#Antitrust#House#H R 3826#H R 3825#The Justice Department#H R 3849#Democrats#Republicans#Congress#H R 3843#H R 3460
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
FTC
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & Courtslawstreetmedia.com

House Committee Clears Controversial Tech Antitrust Bills

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee passed a raft of bipartisan legislation aimed at harnessing the largest tech companies’ influence and fostering competition for industry upstarts. The six bills, five of which were described by Law Street Media in coverage earlier this month, will now move to the full chamber for a vote.
Congress & Courtscheddar.com

House Considering Big Tech Antitrust Bills

Big Tech was under the microscope again on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee had a lengthy markup on six antitrust bills aimed at curbing certain practices by tech companies, like acquiring other companies that pose a competitive threat, think like Facebook buying Instagram in 2012. Five of those bills now move out of committee, but it's far from a clean process moving forward. Gigi Sohn, Distinguished Fellow at Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law, joins Cheddar Politics to discuss.
Congress & CourtsFortune

House panel pushes ahead with legislation to curb Big Tech

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House panel votes ‘yes’ on bill that could break up Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to sell lines of business they run on their platforms if they also compete against them, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country’s most successful companies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech antitrust bills create strange bedfellows in House markup

An hours-long House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday created unusual bipartisan alliances both for and against a package of antitrust bills targeting some of the country’s biggest tech companies. The committee had advanced two of the six bills as of early Wednesday evening, with proceedings expected to stretch late into the...
Congress & Courtswhtc.com

U.S. House panel to start review of antitrust bills next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel will begin reviewing five recently introduced antitrust bills next week, several of which target the market power of Big Tech, Committee chair Jerry Nadler said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Sanders, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Congress & CourtsApple Insider

US House will mark up & modify antitrust legislation bills in late June

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will soon begin reviewing five sweeping bills that could target Big Tech with increased antitrust regulations and enforcement. Earlier in June, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced five pieces of antitrust legislation that could change the landscape of the technology industry by introducing new competition rules and increasing funding for enforcement.
Congress & Courtsmix929.com

U.S. senator says working on companion bills to House antitrust measures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate antitrust subcommittee, said that work is underway on companion legislation to antitrust bills introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week. While none of the four tech-focused House antitrust bills introduced Friday have a Senate companion, Klobuchar said late...