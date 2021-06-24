Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE NORTHWESTERN WARE AND SOUTHWESTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM EDT * At 1218 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Snipesville to near West Green to near Nicholls. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hazlehurst, Nicholls, West Green, Snipesville, Denton and Bickley.alerts.weather.gov