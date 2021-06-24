Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting outside McDonald's in Delray Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz18U_0adhxN6t00

A Boynton Beach man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach.

According to Delray Beach police, Nicolas Toresco, 25, turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department in the afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred on June 17 outside the McDonald's located at 1220 Linton Boulevard.

Police said Toresco was involved in an altercation with a man, which then turned into a shooting.

Delray Beach police responded to shots fired at the location and found the victim dead from gunshot wounds . Toresco fled the scene, police said.

The victim's name will not be released due to the family invoking Marsy’s Law.

Toresco was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Boynton#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related