Batavia, NY

County manager reminds public to conserve water on hot days

By BRIAN QUINN bquinn@batavianews.com
The Daily News Online
 5 days ago

BATAVIA — County residents should continue to conserve water, County Manager Matt Landers said during his report to the Legislature this week. “Not looking for people to drastically change their lifestyle. It’s really only a handful of days a year that temperatures get up there in the 90s, that we need to be mindful,” he said during Wednesday’s Legislature meeting. “Those days, water your lawn at night or in the morning if you have to water your lawn at all. Please don’t wash your car om those days. Please continue to conserve water on those super-hot days.”

