Boulevard Elementary Ends School Year With Countdown Celebration
Boulevard Elementary had been counting down the days until summer vacation. But they did it in a way that incorporated learning and celebrating community. The final 26 days of the school year were all part of an ABC Countdown to Summer. The daily themes invited special clothing and accessories, everything from Crazy Hair Day to Inside Out Day to Rainbow Day. But there were also activities that accompanied each day, whether it was sharing an appropriate joke for Joke Day, bringing a favorite book to read on Quiet Day or making a new friend at recess on Friendship Day.www.chuh.org