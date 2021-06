George Floyd is a martyr because his (involuntary) death as a result of police Brutality brought shame and indignation to the United States on a global scale and led to one of the 1st significant criminal convictions of a police officer in such circumstances. It also led to a repeal of qualified immunity, making cops personally liable for their actions on and off duty along with a call for the demilitarization of the police. Anyone who dies (or is k*lled) for the greater good of society is technically a martyr and the fear of creating more martyrs is helping to discipline police after piercing their veil of invincibility…. IJS.