Professing Faith: Religious and social unrest followed the bubonic plague

The book of Wisdom was written about fifty years before the coming of Christ. It was written in Greek and is one of the Wisdom Books. The author is deeply knowledgeable about the Jewish Prophets and the Law. It is the first sentence today that we should note – God did not make death. We should think of God as the creator. And He is still creating even today. We can see this in nature as we have gone from winter, to spring, and now to summer. We see God creating with each new baby. And it is important to note that God expects human beings to be participative in this creation. Thus, each baby needs a father and a mother. Also note that God did not make a destructive drug among all anything He created. Yes, there were and are drugs that can kill, but God gave those to animals to use to feed and defend themselves. Nor did God create any spiritual drug to drive humans away from heaven. Rather God draws us to Himself through love.