Clearfield County, PA

PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to the “Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation

Clearfield Progress
 5 days ago

Pursuant to the “Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act”, the “PA Department of Environmental Protection’s Rules and Regulations” and the “Clean Streams Law”, notice is hereby given that RES Coal LLC, 51 Airport Road, Clearfield, PA 16830 has made application to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to renew its existing surface coal mine permit and the related NPDES permit. The current permit No. 17150103 was issued on 12/19/2016 and will expire on 12/18/2021. This renewal does not contain revisions to the existing operation.

