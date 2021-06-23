TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Talks Gen-Z Beauty, Social Media Trends and Her Reality TV Future

It’s 2015 and I’m the self-proclaimed “beauty expert” of my 15-person NYU college class so obviously I have to live up to that narrative. If I’m being honest, I feel a little fake, as if this means I’m not actually feminine enough to be the trans woman I am. I’m laying on the bed in my dim shoebox dorm room, the brightest light glowing from my computer screen as I watch a Nicole Guerriero makeup tutorial for the third time. My makeup collection, and skills, are far less comprehensive than hers are. I feel so behind on something that feels so integral to my identity. But I can’t let my gender dysphoria get the best of me. It’s already midnight, and I needed to learn more about how she blended her lip liner into her lipstick so perfectly.