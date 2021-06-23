Cancel
TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Talks Gen-Z Beauty, Social Media Trends and Her Reality TV Future

By Tatiana Bido, Features Editor
Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t heard the name Charli D’Amelio, you’re not on TikTok. The young star has completely taken over the platform and she, along with sister Dixie, mom Heidi and dad Marc will soon be taking over our TV screens with an upcoming Hulu reality show. The family has quickly gone from social-media stars to an all-around entertainment empire with multiple podcasts, a new fashion line and partnerships with brands like Invisalign that align with D’Amelio’s 107-million fanbase.

