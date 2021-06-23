The 11 Best Acne Spot Treatments
When a breakout hits, the goal is always the same: Get rid of the blemish, stat. These 11 spot treatments do just that, without disrupting everything else on your face. Montclair, NJ dermatologist Jeanine B. Downie, MD says if maskne is your main concern, use a washable cloth mask or silk mask—and wash it daily. “Do not pick at your pimples or they will cause scarring and make your acne much worse. Dot on topical prescription antibiotic creams or a topical over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide, depending on what you have as an acne spot treatment.”www.newbeauty.com