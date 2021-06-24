New Tip Credit Rules Change Wisconsin/Minnesota Employees Income

Next time you go out and eat at a restaurant, pay attention to which state you are eating it in when it comes to leaving a tip, each depends on it but Wisconsin depends more. In Minnesota, tip credit is not allowed. That employee makes a wage and then depends on the tip. In Wisconsin, their employer can use the tip credit and pay them less per hour depending on how much they make in tips. According to INC with the new laws, they have to be paid a special service minimum wage if they spend a half-hour doing not tipped services like cleaning the dining room.