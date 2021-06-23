A New Study Shows Stress-Induced Graying Can Be Reversed
A 2020 study published in Science Daily linked psychological stress to graying hair. (When testing on mice, researchers found a fight-or-flight response caused permanent damage to pigment-regenerating stem cells in hair follicles, resulting in grayed hair.) But a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons discovered that while stress is linked to graying strands, hair color can actually be restored when stress is eliminated.www.newbeauty.com