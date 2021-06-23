A New Study Shows Stress-Induced Graying Can Be Reversed

Despite what your parents may have told you, sitting too close to the TV likely isn't going to make you go blind. Cracking your knuckles isn't going to cause arthritis. And drinking coffee also won't stunt your growth when you're a teen. But when it comes to health adages, a new study has found that the old rumor about why your hair is going gray is mostly true. Read on to see what could be sending you down the silver fox path earlier than you might've expected.