Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A New Study Shows Stress-Induced Graying Can Be Reversed

By Danielle Fontana Dooley, Senior Digital Editor
newbeauty.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2020 study published in Science Daily linked psychological stress to graying hair. (When testing on mice, researchers found a fight-or-flight response caused permanent damage to pigment-regenerating stem cells in hair follicles, resulting in grayed hair.) But a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons discovered that while stress is linked to graying strands, hair color can actually be restored when stress is eliminated.

www.newbeauty.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Follicle#Stress#Human Hair#Body Hair#Gray Hair#Science Daily#Elife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair Carewnctimes.com

Stress can turn hair gray -- and it's reversible, researchers find

Science Daily -- Date: June 22, 2021 Stress can turn hair gray -- and it's reversible, researchers find. A new study offers quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people. FULL STORY. Legend has it that Marie Antoinette's hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791.
Weight Lossdailyhealthpost.com

Study: Turmeric more Effective than Prozac at Treating Depression

It’s common knowledge in the natural health world that pharmaceuticals often (if not always) do more harm than good. It’s also clear that foods, herbs, and other natural sources can offer similar benefits without those nasty side effects. Once again, our beliefs have been affirmed by science: A recent study...
Beauty & Fashiontechnologynetworks.com

Quantitative Evidence Links Psychological Stress to Graying Hair

Legend has it that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791. Though the legend is inaccurate—hair that has already grown out of the follicle does not change color—a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.
HealthMedicalXpress

New study uncovers details behind the body's response to stress

The biological mechanisms behind stress-related psychiatric conditions, including major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), are poorly understood. New research now details the interplay between proteins involved in controlling the body's stress response and points to potential therapeutic targets when this response goes awry. The study, which was conducted by an international team led by investigators at McLean Hospital, appears in the journal Cell Reports.
HealthFast Company

Columbia University researchers say gray hair is caused by stress—and it can be reversed

If you’ve seen the before-and-after photos of U.S. presidents, you know that job stress likely causes gray hair. Modern presidents from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush to Barack Obama have entered Pennsylvania Avenue with dark heads of hair only to depart in haloes of gray. But the connection to stress had not been proven in a lab, due to the difficulty of correlating moments of stress with hair pigmentation.
Sciencestjude.org

Studies show what stressed cells need to recover

Cells must respond to changes in their environment that cause stress. They respond by either triggering cell death or adapting until the stress is removed. To adapt to stress, cells can shut down key processes. They also form structures called stress granules. Stress granule regulation has been linked to neurodegenerative disease. Scientists at St. Jude are learning more about how stress granules are disassembled once stress passes.
Hair CarePosted by
Best Life

This Rumor About Gray Hair Was Just Proven to Be True, New Study Says

Despite what your parents may have told you, sitting too close to the TV likely isn't going to make you go blind. Cracking your knuckles isn't going to cause arthritis. And drinking coffee also won't stunt your growth when you're a teen. But when it comes to health adages, a new study has found that the old rumor about why your hair is going gray is mostly true. Read on to see what could be sending you down the silver fox path earlier than you might've expected.
Hair Careohmymag.co.uk

This is the easiest way of naturally reversing gray hair

First thing's first, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the process of ageing. More specifically, gray hair should not be looked down upon or feared—it should instead be seen as a sign of maturity and wisdom. But if that's not the look you are going for (which is also totally fine), then you might want to pay attention to the following...
Skin CareGreatist

Here’s How to Deal With Stress-Induced Eczema

Stress is bad enough. But a stress + eczema combo pack? The WORST. Skin and stress can go hand-in-hand, but don’t worry, fam — we’re here to help you get your glow back. Here’s how stress can trigger eczema, plus some top tips to get you feeling fresh again. What...
HealthMedical News Today

Study captures the physiological stress caused by homophobia

While homophobia is an obvious source of stress for lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) people, its impact on health can be difficult to measure. A new study from the American Psychological Association (APA) captures the physiological effects of homophobia. Study participants experienced elevated heart rate and heart rate variability, increased...
Hair CareGood News Network

Stress Can Accelerate Grays, But Hair Color Can Be Restored When Stress is Eliminated, Scientists Find

Legend has it that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791. Though the legend is inaccurate—hair that has already grown out of the follicle does not change color—a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.