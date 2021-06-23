Cancel
We’re Obsessed With Audrina Patridge’s Summer Hair Makeover

By Brittany Burhop Fallon, Beauty Director
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know her from her years on MTV’s The Hills—Audrina Patridge has become known for her effortless style, girl-next-door charm and gorgeous, brown beach waves. But for this summer, she’s sporting a new look, and we love the brighter vibe, especially as we all emerge from our pandemic-induced sweatpants looking to reenter the world with a bang. Here’s how her stylist, Wella Professionals North America ambassador Briana Cisneros achieved the reality star’s new blonde ‘do.

Audrina Patridge
