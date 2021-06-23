We’re Obsessed With Audrina Patridge’s Summer Hair Makeover

Ah, Summer, so many things to love about the season - the warmer weather, the vacations, the seasonal fruit. Suppose you ask a lot of people, though, one thing they certainly do not love about summer - their hair! Maybe you were blessed by the hair gods, and your tresses love the extra humidity. Perhaps you've even spent money on products to give you "beach waves" and "beach texture" during the off-season; well, lucky you! But a lot of us aren't blessed with that kind of texture, and this type of weather leaves us with a massive amount of frizz and unruly hair, which can really take a toll on your confidence when you're trying to look your beachy best. So, here's a list of a few things you can do to keep your locks looking lux all summer long.