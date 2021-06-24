Novel Approach: 'Lizzie & Dante' promises tears and laughter

I’m going to start off with a bit of bad news, a no-no for a book review but it’s fun to break the rules now and again, right?. Ok, so, if you’re a bigoted asshole who was hoping author Kalynn Bayron was going to be a one and done with her first book, then pretty please allow me the pleasure of giving you some very bad news. Not only did she craft a near perfect sophomore book and what looks to be my favorite of 2021, but it’s become very clear that Kalynn is here to stay. And it’s a case of bad news for you, good news for me, because at two books in, Kalynn has become one of my absolute favorite storytellers in publishing today.