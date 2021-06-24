Fans enjoy overflow space at Deer District

Thousands of fans turned out at the Deer District to cheer on the Bucks in both the plaza and the new overflow space Wednesday.

The Bucks added the space at the site of the old Bradley Center to allow for thousands more people. The space has a big screen, vendors and bathrooms.

Some fans said they liked the overflow space better than the plaza.

"It's more space," said fan Speshial Agee.

"This is more relaxed," said fan Mariona Suggs.

Officials say the plaza can hold a maximum of 15,000 people, and the overflow space can hold an additional 5,000.

"For us be able to expand this, welcome additional fans down here, and do so in a safe, inviting way, that they're going to have great views of the screens, and really good experience for people coming down here to be part of this playoff experience," said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey.

Police blocked off traffic on the streets surrounding the Deer District, and they added a security tower, a drone and an armored truck.

People who have lived in Milwaukee their whole lives say they are really proud of their city.

"The whole country saw the Deer District, and I think it's developing a reputation for itself," Rick Gordon said.

"I love Milwaukee, I love the city, for them to bring it home to us, that’s going to make me cry," Anthony Johnson said.

