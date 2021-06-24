Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Fans enjoy overflow space at Deer District

By Stephanie Haines
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaVle_0adhvpJT00

Thousands of fans turned out at the Deer District to cheer on the Bucks in both the plaza and the new overflow space Wednesday.

The Bucks added the space at the site of the old Bradley Center to allow for thousands more people. The space has a big screen, vendors and bathrooms.

TMJ4

Some fans said they liked the overflow space better than the plaza.

"It's more space," said fan Speshial Agee.

"This is more relaxed," said fan Mariona Suggs.

Officials say the plaza can hold a maximum of 15,000 people, and the overflow space can hold an additional 5,000.

TMJ4

"For us be able to expand this, welcome additional fans down here, and do so in a safe, inviting way, that they're going to have great views of the screens, and really good experience for people coming down here to be part of this playoff experience," said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey.

Police blocked off traffic on the streets surrounding the Deer District, and they added a security tower, a drone and an armored truck.

People who have lived in Milwaukee their whole lives say they are really proud of their city.

TMJ4

"The whole country saw the Deer District, and I think it's developing a reputation for itself," Rick Gordon said.

"I love Milwaukee, I love the city, for them to bring it home to us, that’s going to make me cry," Anthony Johnson said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Overflow#Bradley Center#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related