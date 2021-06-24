Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

WATCH: Drivers caught on camera turning donuts in Collier County

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Daredevil Drivers were caught on camera doing stunts in Collier County.

The person who filmed the videos say they were taken in Golden Gate Estates and on Marco Island.

Some videos from Marco Island show people hanging from the cars while they spin in circles.

“See a bunch of guys doing what looks like Fast and Furious moves,” said Todd Rosenbaltt, while watching the video.

It looks like something straight out of the movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGLLY_0adhveqi00

“It’s going to be really stupid too because it’s wearing your tires out,” said Marco Island resident Charlotte Husted.

Joe Rivera of the Golden Gate Traffic School commented on the antics as well.

“It’s adrenaline, it’s a rush. And these kids just don’t realize, they put the rush against what it could cause,” said Rivera. “I’ve seen first hand how recklessness, like what these guys are doing, can lead to really, really, really bad things.”

The Marco Island Police Department is investigating what’s going on in these videos. A spokesperson says they’re still trying to track down where exactly they were filmed. Anyone with more videos is asked to send them in.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they have no records of being dispatched to any calls like this in Golden Gate Estates.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Government
Marco Island, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marco Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Donuts#Golden Gate Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Drunk man arrested for donuts in Naples parking lot

NAPLES, Fla.– A man was arrested for sending his car spinning in circles in the parking lot of a Naples strip mall. On Saturday, deputies arrested a man for doing donuts in the parking lot of the Charlemagne Plaza off Rattlesnake Hammock Road. “It’s definitely not very smart,” said Naples...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mating frogs disturb Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When neighbors complain about loud noises in their neighborhood, they typically mean music. Some Cape Coral residents are wishing music was all they had to contend with. Dino Page recently moved into his Cape Coral home on SW 49th Terrace. Since then, he’s been hearing a loud...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two cooler concealing thieves arrested two weeks apart in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two separate thieves who used a similar method to commit a crime were arrested within two weeks of each other in Charlotte County, officials said. On June 12, Brian M. Diebold, 40, allegedly went to a Walmart on McCall Road in Englewood and put a vacuum cleaner into a blue cooler he had taken from the sporting goods section. He is also accused of pulling the tag off a hat and putting it on his head before heading to check out.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida woman accused of purse snatching in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday accused of stealing someone’s purse and using the owner’s debit cards. Rebecca Powell, 50, is facing multiple charges after a resident reported that their purse had been stolen and their debit cards were being used in Arcadia last Monday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two fishermen struck by lightning on Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Two men were fishing on the Caloosahatchee River on Saturday, near Fort Myers, when their fishing pole was struck by lightning. The boaters said they saw a storm approaching but the rain had not hit them yet. They were packing up and about to head back when suddenly they saw a bright flash and a loud bang.
North Port, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2-year-old boy drowns in pool of North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla — A family vacation turned to devastation after a 2-year-old boy drowned. According to the North Port Police Department, the family visiting from Indiana didn’t see the boy for 15 minutes Saturday. He was found at the bottom of the pool on Pan Am Boulevard. Police said...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral Bridge to close for Fourth of July event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers should note that the Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration this weekend. The Independence Day celebration will close the bridge from 3 a.m. Sunday, July 4 through 3 a.m. Monday, July 5. Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed during that time, said the county.
TrafficPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: June 28

Northbound traffic on I-75 is shutdown while crews respond to a crash near the Bonita Beach Road exit. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. South Village Blvd is closed near Florida Gulf Coast University after a lightning strike sparked a brush fire in the area. The FGCU Police Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials work to prevent future flooding in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Heavy flooding took over the Island Park neighborhood, not once, but twice back in 2017. “It was pretty flooded. Some areas were worse than others. Particularly in the intersection here, there could be as much as a foot of water. It didn’t come to the building, but it was still pretty significant,” said owner of Carts MD, Mike Stone.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver arrested for DUI after Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A driver was arrested for DUI after a crash on Constitution Boulevard in Fort Myers early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed injuries were reported in the crash that happened near US 41. The car hit a guardrail in the area. The woman driving the car...