The White Lotus - Episode 1.01 - Arrivals - Press Release
Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) As a new wave of guests arrive at the White Lotus, resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) tries to assuage an unreasonable Shane (Jake Lacy) and his easy-going new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), while spa director Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) calms a grieving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). Meanwhile, Nicole (Connie Britton) suggests her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) distract himself from a health scare by spending time with their son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who’s been cast out by his sister Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady).www.spoilertv.com