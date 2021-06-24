Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The White Lotus - Episode 1.01 - Arrivals - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebut date: SUNDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) As a new wave of guests arrive at the White Lotus, resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) tries to assuage an unreasonable Shane (Jake Lacy) and his easy-going new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), while spa director Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) calms a grieving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). Meanwhile, Nicole (Connie Britton) suggests her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) distract himself from a health scare by spending time with their son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who’s been cast out by his sister Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady).

www.spoilertv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Arrivals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesredcarpetcrash.com

Watch Trailer For ‘The White Lotus’ On HBO Sunday, July 11

From Mike White (HBO’s “Enlightened”), HBO’s six-episode limited series THE WHITE LOTUS, a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, debuts SUNDAY JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Starring Murray Bartlett (HBO’s “Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”),...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The White Lotus Trailer Introduces Mike White's New HBO Limited Series

Enlightened’s Mike White is returning to HBO with a six-episode limited series The White Lotus. Set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series boasts an impress cast that includes a number of HBO veterans: Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme).
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 3.17 - The Storm Before the Calm - Press Release

"The Storm Before the Calm" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) COME TOGETHER - The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it. Meanwhile, Macy must face down Abby's (Poppy Drayton) mother in order to acquire a secret weapon, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) returns to help Mel from going into labor prematurely, and Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) before he becomes the latest victim of the Tomb of Chaos. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Sidney Quashie (#317). Original airdate 7/9/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Betty - Episode 2.05 - Good Luck With That - Press Release

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 9 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) Everyone’s in their feelings at the squat Halloween party. Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) tries to make amends, Honeybear (Moonbear) acts out, Janay’s (Dede Lovelace) tired of taking it slow, and Indigo’s (Ajani Russell) not having any of it. Come on now, Kirt (Nina Moran) – practice what you preach!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Alexandra Daddario's New HBO Series The White Lotus Looks Hilariously Dark And Strange In First Trailer

With the trailer for her upcoming action caper Die in a Gunfight having released only recently, True Detective vet and pants-optional actress Alexandra Daddario is doubling down on the promos with a sunny and strange first look at her upcoming HBO dramedy The White Lotus, which features a truly stellar ensemble cast. From Connie Britton to Steve Zahn to Molly Shannon to Jake Lacy, the talent isn't lacking in The White Lotus, so give the trailer above a watch-through to see this stunning resort vacation increasingly become a dumpster fire.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.09 - This is Gus - Press Release

This is Gus (All New!, HD, TV-PG, DL ) TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.
Soccerspoilertv.com

Duncanville - Episode 2.08 - Crimes and Misters Demean Her - Press Release

JACK NEEDS HELP TO EFFECTIVELY COACH JING'S SOCCER TEAM ON AN ALL-NEW "DUNCANVILLE" MONDAY, JULY 12, ON FOX. Kyla Pratt (CALL ME KAT), Rachel Dratch ("Mr. Mayor") and Nicholas Gonzalez ("La Brea") Make Guest Appearances. Jack coaches Jing's little league soccer team, but when he feels he's too easy on...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 1.12 - Sacrifice - Press Release

"Sacrifice" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE - With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po's (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#112). Original airdate 7/14/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Republic of Sarah - Episode 1.05 - The Criminals it Deserves - Press Release

"The Criminals it Deserves" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV) LIKE IT OR NOT - With Lydon's workers causing problems, Sarah (Stella Baker) drafts an executive order to help protect Greylock's residents, but her new law leaves one of their own facing consequences instead. Grover (Ian Duff) introduces Danny (Luke Mitchell) to a new friend, but they have more in common than Danny realizes. Maya (Izabella Alvarez) feels abandoned by everyone in her life, but Luis (guest star Salvatore Antonio) proves he's in her corner. Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) ignores Corinne's (Hope Lauren) advice when it comes to her relationship status. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#105). Original airdate 7/12/2021.
TV Seriesnewsdio.com

The White Lotus HBO Max: An Excellent Script for Entertaining

The White Lotus HBO Max is the latest show to come from the creators of the critically acclaimed series, The Sopranos. It’s a family drama that follows the lives of the Rossi clan in their efforts to maintain power and control over their criminal empire in New Jersey. Evan Rothstein...
TV Seriesswiowanewssource.com

‘Ozark’ Adds Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker & Killer Mike to Season 4

Ozark is preparing to go out with a bang as the Netflix crime drama adds a slate of new cast members for its fourth and final season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry Mason actress Veronica Falcón and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be mixing it up with the Byrde family in the upcoming season. Stroker was a guest star on Glee in 2013 after becoming a finalist on the Glee Project, while Falcón is best known for playing villainess Camila Vargas on the USA Network’s Queen of the South.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 7.16 - P.O.W. - Press Release

"P.O.W." - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS - John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716). Original airdate 7/6/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

In the Dark - Episode 3.03 - Somewhere Over the Border - Press Release

ONLY THE LONELY - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) experiences being truly alone in an unfamiliar place and begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends. Also starring Brooke Markham and Keston John. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#303). Original airdate 7/7/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 3.14 - Someone Has to Rule - Press Release

WHO WILL RULE? - Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić (#3B01). Original airdate 7/15/2021.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series Casts Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness may have finished its run on Netflix over a year ago, but several biopic versions of the big cat true crime drama are in the works. Peacock’s limited series, which is currently using the working title Joe Exotic, has cast Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black) as James Garretson, a fellow big cat owner turned FBI informant according to Deadline.