Getting Your Home Ready for a Pet

Meet Sammy! This handsome guy is a 1-year-old shepherd mix and he is looking for his forever home with the right family. At only 38 pounds, Sammy could be the perfect dog for someone looking for a pet on the small to medium side. Sammy can tend to be timid around new people, but once he warms up to you he’s very sweet and playful! He loves scratches behind his ears and under his chin, and is very food and treat motivated. This sweet girl is Boo, a 7-year-old shorthair kitty. Boo is looking for a home with lots of cozy windows to sprawl out in front of for some afternoon sunbathing. She spends most of her day watching over the other cats in the condo, and is quick to come and break up any squabbles that occur. Boo is front paw declawed. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets. Photo submitted.