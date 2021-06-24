Why Do People Always Speed On This Southeast Boise Road?
As I was driving to work this morning, minding my own business, I looked up at my rearview mirror to find the grill of a lifted pickup truck. I don't know if there is a term for the type of tailgating I was experiencing, but it wasn't comfortable. This person was clearly in a hurry, so I moved to the right to let them pass. It wasn't more than a few blocks before I looked in my rearview mirror again to notice yet another person on my bumper! I don't think of myself as a slow driver, so I checked my speed, and I was doing 40, five miles over the speed limit.liteonline.com