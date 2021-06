Chainlink price analysis shows stagnation to continue below 200-day SMA. Declining trend line shows that bulls are having difficulty crossing $27 barrier. Chainlink is moving within a tight range and strictly within the Bollinger Bands. Unlike other altcoins, the LINK/USD is not able to depict any breakout patterns so far. The price has fallen from $26.13 to $23.45 level in the past 24 hours. Earlier, the price was hovering around the upper Bollinger Band with hopes of a positive breakout once the price closes above $27.00 level.