USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls attack flag resistance around 0.9200

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF holds onto previous day’s recovery moves from weekly low. Bullish chart formation, upbeat RSI keep buyers hopeful. Sellers may wait for two-week-old support break for fresh entries. USD/CHF buyers jostle with the key short-term hurdle around 0.9195, up 0.10% intraday, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The major currency pair’s...

USD/CHF eases from one-week tops, still well bid around 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF climbs to one-week tops amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand on Monday. Sliding US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains. A cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. A sudden pickup in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibo wasn't to be, bears up the ante

AUD/USD bears taking charge on the break of 4-hour support. Bears can target a daily downside extension to the prior daily support structure. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD eyes a 61.8% Fibo retracement and then lower, the bias is with the downside, especially now that the bears have upped the ante and have broken 4-hour support.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: Brent, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP

Brent is trading at 73.89; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may the cloud’s downside border at 73.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 77.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 72.35. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 70.55.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900

EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping three week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. Previous monthly low adds to the upside filters. EUR/USD defends 1.1900, around 1.1940, during the sluggish Asian session on Monday. The currency major pair printed the first weekly gain by Friday’s closing but marked a bearish candlestick formation, gravestone Doji.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity

GBP/USD is in for a bearish monthly close but bulls are testing the bear's commitments in the open. Bears need the 4-hour resistance to hold for the near term. Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate:
Marketscryptovibes.com

Zcash Price Analysis: ZEC/USD Eyes $150 Following Upward Trend

Looking at the daily chart, Zcash (ZEC) gains 5.18% as the price action moves below the moving averages. ZEC/USD is trading in minor positive territory, holding gains of just some 5.18%, in the first of the session. However, the Zcash price through the daily chart view is forming a bullish pennant pattern which is subject to a breakout. Meanwhile, as reveals by the daily chart, the market is still bullish and the pair is also trading upwards. But it may some time for the market to experience a bull run.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's technical set-up supports prospects for further losses

Gold’s rebound is gaining momentum, as bulls recapture the $1780 mark. Nonetheless, XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani briefs. Range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle. “There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, suggesting that...
Marketscryptovibes.com

Maker Price Analysis: MKR/USD Poised for Breakdown Below $2000

Maker (MKR) is recording another downtrend of 1.48%, in the last 24 hours; the coin has declined from $2041 to $1897. MKR/USD was seen rejected after touching the daily high of $2041 level and the coin drops to $1897 low today. The Maker price is gently sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The technical indicator RSI (14) indicates increasing bearish momentum as the signal line moves toward the oversold region, indicating that the market sentiment may continue to be bearish.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Bulls Able To Break 20-DMA Hurdle?

Litecoin Price is facing a hurdle of 20-day short term moving average while also face strong buying interest from lower levels of $100-$105 zone. The coin is currently trading below all vital moving avengers of 20, 50, 100, and 200-Day with average volume action. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Turns south following rejection above 0.7600

AUD/USD reverts to test the critical short-term support at 0.7586. Buyers remain hopeful amid a potential golden cross on the hourly sticks. RSI remains bullish, allowing room for more upside. AUD/USD is paring back gains in the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 0.7600. The aussie bulls are...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the verge of a fresh wave to the downside

GBP/USD bears are seeking a break from 4-hour resistance structure. A downside extension targets a 1.3725 area and beyond. As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD bears piling in at critical daily resistance, the bears remain in control and target a downside daily extension. Prior analysis. The bears will be lining...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation

EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Bears are waiting for a significant break of the current 4-hour support. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance. The 10...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top. Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside. MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves. Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from...