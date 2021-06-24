Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

WATCH: Two painters left dangling from a Naples highrise after platform collapses

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAlYE_0adhvBRl00

NAPLES, Fla.– Two painters working on a high rise in Naples were left clinging to a rope when the platform they were working on suddenly collapsed.

“Their swing stage fell out from underneath them and they were hanging off the side of the building,” said Lt. Nick Stolts with North Collier Fire Rescue.

The duo was held up by only their safety line, dangling 14 stories in the air, on Wednesday.

“Immediately when that thing dropped out he was hanging on his safety line about 14 floors up,” said Lt. Stolts.

When firefighters arrived at the Pelican Bay highrise, one of the painters was safe inside but the other was still hanging more than a hundred feet in the air.

“He was on his safetyline and his own harness but he was standing, balance out on a ten inch balcony,” Stolts said.

Mark Goldstein lives four stories above where the painter was clinging for his life.

“We got a phone call from one of our neighbors below saying there’s a man standing on the ledge,” said Goldstein.

He’s the one who caught the firefighters daring rescue on camera.

“One of our guys went out and did a hand-to-hand rescue and had home jump over to the next ledge,” said Stolts.

The painter was shaken up but not hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the platform to suddenly collapse.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Pelican Bay, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Painters#Accident#North Collier Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two fishermen struck by lightning on Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Two men were fishing on the Caloosahatchee River on Saturday, near Fort Myers, when their fishing pole was struck by lightning. The boaters said they saw a storm approaching but the rain had not hit them yet. They were packing up and about to head back when suddenly they saw a bright flash and a loud bang.
North Port, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

2-year-old boy drowns in pool of North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla — A family vacation turned to devastation after a 2-year-old boy drowned. According to the North Port Police Department, the family visiting from Indiana didn’t see the boy for 15 minutes Saturday. He was found at the bottom of the pool on Pan Am Boulevard. Police said...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mating frogs disturb Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– When neighbors complain about loud noises in their neighborhood, they typically mean music. Some Cape Coral residents are wishing music was all they had to contend with. Dino Page recently moved into his Cape Coral home on SW 49th Terrace. Since then, he’s been hearing a loud...
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Drunk man arrested for donuts in Naples parking lot

NAPLES, Fla.– A man was arrested for sending his car spinning in circles in the parking lot of a Naples strip mall. On Saturday, deputies arrested a man for doing donuts in the parking lot of the Charlemagne Plaza off Rattlesnake Hammock Road. “It’s definitely not very smart,” said Naples...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two cooler concealing thieves arrested two weeks apart in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two separate thieves who used a similar method to commit a crime were arrested within two weeks of each other in Charlotte County, officials said. On June 12, Brian M. Diebold, 40, allegedly went to a Walmart on McCall Road in Englewood and put a vacuum cleaner into a blue cooler he had taken from the sporting goods section. He is also accused of pulling the tag off a hat and putting it on his head before heading to check out.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida woman accused of purse snatching in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday accused of stealing someone’s purse and using the owner’s debit cards. Rebecca Powell, 50, is facing multiple charges after a resident reported that their purse had been stolen and their debit cards were being used in Arcadia last Monday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Health ServicesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fire crews battling blaze in London train station

LONDON / CNN — Nearly 50 calls to London emergency services rang in on Monday afternoon when a fire erupted inside a train station, officials said. Dozens of firefighters were seen extinguishing the large blaze at the Elephant and Castle train station in south London, the city’s fire brigade said.
TrafficPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: June 28

Northbound traffic on I-75 is shutdown while crews respond to a crash near the Bonita Beach Road exit. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. South Village Blvd is closed near Florida Gulf Coast University after a lightning strike sparked a brush fire in the area. The FGCU Police Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral Bridge to close for Fourth of July event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers should note that the Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration this weekend. The Independence Day celebration will close the bridge from 3 a.m. Sunday, July 4 through 3 a.m. Monday, July 5. Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed during that time, said the county.
Marco Island, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officers looking for Marco Island boat burglars

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Officers are looking for a pair of burglars who targeted three boats at the Marco Island Marina. The duo used kayaks to go from boat to boat, stealing miscellaneous items early Wednesday morning, Marco Island police officers said. One of the victims said their security camera...