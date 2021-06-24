Dollar regains traction after hawkish comments from Fed officials
The greenback regained traction in New York afternoon Wednesday after hawkish comments by two Fed officials, saying that a period of high inflation in the U.S. could last longer than anticipated. Reuters reported earlier Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.www.fxstreet.com