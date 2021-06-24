Dollar regains traction after hawkish comments from Fed officials

The US Dollar gained yesterday against a basket of its counterparts with the exception of JPY maybe because safe haven flows tended to favor the Japanese currency even more. Recent comments made by Fed officials tended to increase the attention of the market in regards to financial data and given that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week stated that the bank will not act simply on fear of inflation focus is on the employment data due out this week. On the fundamental front the progress made in the agreement of another infrastructure spending package tends to provide some support for the USD as well as US stockmarkets of which Nasdaq reached new record highs. In the Forex market both the greenback and the Yen tended to gain on the market’s worries which are related to the Delta strain of the pandemic enjoying some safe haven inflows. Attention could also turn to today’s US financial releases, while EUR traders may keep an eye out for Germany’s inflation rates.