Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar regains traction after hawkish comments from Fed officials

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greenback regained traction in New York afternoon Wednesday after hawkish comments by two Fed officials, saying that a period of high inflation in the U.S. could last longer than anticipated. Reuters reported earlier Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an estimated 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed's 2% target, he now expects interest rates will need to rise in late 2022. Both Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said that while they largely agree recent price increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take longer than anticipated for them to fade.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Manufacturing Industries#Reuters#Atlanta Fed#Japanese#European#Usd#German#Pmi#British#Asian#Ihs Markit#Ifo#Mpc#Kc Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Related
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Back on it's Feet but Central Bank Log Jam May Stifle Recovery

- EUR/USD recovers 1.19 after USD’s momentum fades. - But relative central bank stances may stifle recovery. - As Fed questions market pricing & ECB stands pat. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1795-1.1819. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches lower on firm US dollar, Fed's hawkish stance

BENGALURU (June 29): Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal's appeal. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, Fed officials' hawkish views

* Substantial progress made on inflation goal - Fed’s Barkin. * Gold to resume its downward trend this week - analyst. June 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday to hover near a one-week low hit in the previous session, weighed down by a firm dollar and concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Eases On Fed's Hawkish Views

Gold prices eased on Tuesday and the dollar rose against its major rivals as hawkish remarks from some Fed officials supported prospects of a tightening of monetary policy sooner rather later. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,772.31 per ounce, after marking its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 on...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances Amid Virus, Fed Policy Worries

The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 triggered fears about the pace of economic recovery, while hawkish remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers supported prospects of a tightening of monetary policy sooner rather later.
Businessstateofpress.com

Gold sees biggest monthly drop since 2016 | Business and Economy News

As US Fed officials sped up their plans for tightening policy, gold prices dropped below $1,800 an ounce. Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce. The...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Gains For A Second Day In A Row

The US Dollar gained yesterday against a basket of its counterparts with the exception of JPY maybe because safe haven flows tended to favor the Japanese currency even more. Recent comments made by Fed officials tended to increase the attention of the market in regards to financial data and given that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week stated that the bank will not act simply on fear of inflation focus is on the employment data due out this week. On the fundamental front the progress made in the agreement of another infrastructure spending package tends to provide some support for the USD as well as US stockmarkets of which Nasdaq reached new record highs. In the Forex market both the greenback and the Yen tended to gain on the market’s worries which are related to the Delta strain of the pandemic enjoying some safe haven inflows. Attention could also turn to today’s US financial releases, while EUR traders may keep an eye out for Germany’s inflation rates.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold swoons to 11-week low on dollar, hawkish Fed double-whammy

(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) * Progress made on inflation goal, says Fed’s Barkin. * Difficult to make a strong bullish case for gold - analyst. June 29 (Reuters) - Gold slipped over 1% to its lowest since mid-April on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dented appetite for the metal in the run-up to this week’s U.S. jobs report, which is widely expected to come in strong and could cement the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is looking at worst June since 2013 as prices plunge on stronger dollar

(Kitco News) Gold saw a sharp drop on Tuesday as prices touched 2.5-month lows and headed for the worst June performance since 2013. The yellow metal is trading down 7.6% on the month. On a month-on-month basis, gold is on track to see its worst performance since November 2016, when the precious metal dropped more than 8%. In June 2013, gold dropped 11%.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

US cannot afford housing market ‘boom and bust’, warns Fed official

A senior Federal Reserve official has warned the US cannot afford a “boom and bust cycle” in the housing market that would threaten financial stability, in a sign of growing concern over rising property prices at the central bank. “It’s very important for us to get back to our 2...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold stuck in tight range on mixed signals from Fed officials

(Adds analyst’s comment and updates prices) * Higher inflation will be temporary - Fed official. * Gold prices will consolidate in short term - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were trapped in a tight range on Monday as investors remained wary over mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy tightening despite weaker-than-expected inflation data.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar off to firm start as focus shifts to jobs data

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday as investor focus shifted to the U.S. labour market, following softer-than-expected inflation data last week that has done little to soothe concerns about the Federal Reserve dialling down its monetary stimulus. The dollar’s index against six other major currencies...
Businessfarmweeknow.com

Inflation running well above Fed's target

Inflation eased slightly to 2.2% this month compared to May when it hit a seven-year high of 2.4%. But that’s still well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% and raises questions of how soon the central bank may raise interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a U.S. congressional...
Businesskitco.com

Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve's mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Direction depending on US government bond yields

BOJ is confident about the economic comeback, inflation expected to remain subdued. US Treasury yields retreated sharply from intraday highs ahead of Wall Street’s close. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The USD/JPY pair edged lower for a third consecutive day, ending Monday near a daily...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold falls to one-week low on US rate hike bets

Gold prices fell on Monday, and hit a 1-week low while on track for the second daily loss in 3 days, weighed down by growing odds that the Fed will start tightening the US policy soon, which is reflected in full pricing of a US interest rate hike in 2022.