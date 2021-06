The Bitcoin Cash sees bulls to $470 resistance level after the coin touches the daily low of $446 support. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is pushing for consolidation around $462 but the trend has a bearish inclination, which may likely retest the support at $400 as it may keep the price below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, the technical indicator is seen giving a sideways movement as the Relative Strength Index (14) moves in the same direction which reflects the influence the sellers have over the price.