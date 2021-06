TAMPA – With the vaunted Nikita Kucherov quarterbacking the offense much in the same way Tom Brady quarterbacks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense, the Tampa Bay Lightning used three assists from Kucherov en route to a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday evening to even the NHL’s semifinals at 1-1. “We looked fast and we were executing passes and took what there and had some unreal plays by No. 86 (Kucherov) to set up Pointer’s (Brayden Point) goal and Palat’s goal,” said defenseman Victor Hedman. “It was a total team effort and more the way we are used to playing.”