6 ways to help Hashimoto’s disease

Thyroid hormone is not always understood, so I’ll tell you that it is a fat-burning switch. If the hormone swings low, you gain weight, if it’s elevated you may not be able to gain weight. With the auto-immune condition Hashimoto’s, your levels of thyroid hormone may be like a pendulum driving you crazy with varying symptoms. I think many people have this condition and do not know it yet. Today’s article is to help you understand the symptoms, as well as new information about it.