Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

6 ways to help Hashimoto’s disease

By SUZY COHEN Dear Pharmacist
midfloridanewspapers.com
 12 days ago

Thyroid hormone is not always understood, so I’ll tell you that it is a fat-burning switch. If the hormone swings low, you gain weight, if it’s elevated you may not be able to gain weight. With the auto-immune condition Hashimoto’s, your levels of thyroid hormone may be like a pendulum driving you crazy with varying symptoms. I think many people have this condition and do not know it yet. Today’s article is to help you understand the symptoms, as well as new information about it.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Hormone#Thyroid Disease#Immune System#Hdlf#Tpo#Dppiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsthefreshtoast.com

Does CBD Help With Degenerative Disc Disease?

Degenerative disc disease is a general term used to describe a range of spinal conditions. It comes with both physical and psychological factors. There are several spinal conditions, and thanks to the evolving medical systems around the world, medical marijuana has been incorporated into the recommended drugs for these conditions in some countries.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Federal grant could help researchers from Mayo unlock mysteries of Alzheimer's disease

A Mayo Clinic scientist says a large federal grant could help researchers figure out how to one day treat or even prevent Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. A $33 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will support Alzheimer's research led by Mayo's Guojun Bu, principal investigator for a project led by the Jacksonville institution that will work with multi-disciplinary teams from several other facilities.
Sciencewnctimes.com

Unraveling the origin of Alzheimer's disease

Science Daily -- Researchers find new hints that could explain how the disease spreads in human brains. Researchers studying prions -- misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases -- have identified the surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. FULL STORY. Case Western Reserve University...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Glial cells help mitigate neurological damage in Huntington's disease

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Investigational Alzheimer’s drug improves biomarkers of the disease

An investigational Alzheimer’s drug reduced molecular markers of disease and curbed neurodegeneration in the brain, without demonstrating evidence of cognitive benefit, in a phase 2/3 clinical trial led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis through its Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU). These results led the trial leaders to offer the drug, known as gantenerumab, to participants as part of an exploratory open-label extension. The researchers continue to monitor changes in measures of Alzheimer’s disease in those participants who are receiving the drug.
Public HealthDenton Record-Chronicle

'Long COVID' may help us understand other chronic diseases

There’s a lot at stake in the quest to understand so-called long COVID. It may come as a surprise to some, but lingering post-infection symptoms don’t happen only with SARS-CoV-2. And what we’re learning from studies of COVID long-haulers might eventually help us understand other diseases, from chronic fatigue syndrome to cancer to Alzheimer’s.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Morning, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

This subtle symptom is easy to overlook—but it could be pointing toward a problem. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a lifelong, progressive disorder that can cause difficulty walking, balancing, and completing other fine motor tasks. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine—a chemical that influences movement—die or become otherwise ineffective. Today, nearly one million Americans and over 10 million people worldwide suffer from PD, and that number is expected to rise in the coming decades.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Turning down glial genes can help mitigate Huntington's disease pathogenesis

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Sciencedrperlmutter.com

Is Alzheimer’s Disease “Old-Timer’s” Disease?

It’s generally assumed that we should expect that our cognitive function is going to decline as we age. But, this isn’t exactly what the science reveals. While Alzheimer’s treatment is in the news spotlight, it seems reasonable to consider that our brain function might well remain preserved as we age.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The plasma peptides of Alzheimer's disease

Clin Proteomics. 2021 Jun 28;18(1):17. doi: 10.1186/s12014-021-09320-2. BACKGROUND: A practical strategy to discover proteins specific to Alzheimer’s dementia (AD) may be to compare the plasma peptides and proteins from patients with dementia to normal controls and patients with neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis or other diseases. The aim was a proof of principle for a method to discover proteins and/or peptides of plasma that show greater observation frequency and/or precursor intensity in AD. The endogenous tryptic peptides of Alzheimer’s were compared to normals, multiple sclerosis, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, female normal, sepsis, ICU Control, heart attack, along with their institution-matched controls, and normal samples collected directly onto ice.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Guardian

Fibromyalgia and treating chronic pain

Since she was a teenager Nikki Marshall remembers having painful periods and for decades has received treatments for a variety of chronic pain conditions, including fibromyalgia, endometriosis and migraine. But it’s only recently that Nikki became aware that the different types of pain she’s suffered throughout her life may all have been related. In this episode we explore Nikki’s story and speak to Dr Susan Evans about the source of chronic pain and what can be done to treat it.
Nutritionkvnutalk

Test for Gluten Intolerance if You Have Hashimoto’s Low Thyroid – Cache Valley Daily

Many studies demonstrate a link between gluten intolerance and Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland, causing low thyroid instinct. This is because gluten has a similar molecular structure to thyroid tissue — gluten intolerance triggers the immune system to attack the thyroid gland. Gluten is the problematic protein found in wheat and wheat-like grains, such as spelt, kamut, rye, barley, triticale, and oats.
DrinksPosted by
Ladders

Wine and cheese may help prevent devastating brain disease

“Rosé all day” might be more than just a strategy employed by beleaguered moms to survive school holidays — it could hint at the secret to preventing Alzheimer’s. According to a 10-year Iowa State University study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease in December, drinking wine and eating cheese every day can dramatically reduce your risk for cognitive decline later in life.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

10 Cheap Ways to Lower Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Prevent Heart Disease

The term “heart disease” encompasses a wide range of ailments, which are aggravated by high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as stiff or clogged arteries. And though there are many doctor-prescribed ways to lower heart disease risk, they can be expensive, invasive, and time consuming. Instead, try these research-backed tips to reverse heart disease that’ll lower your risk without costing a bundle.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Finger joint swelling that is not arthritis

Although arthritis is a common cause of finger swelling, other conditions — such as injuries, preeclampsia, and trauma — can also cause finger swelling, inflammation, and pain. Finger swelling can happen when inflammation or fluid accumulates in the tissues or joints of one or all of the fingers. A person...
Houston, TXMedscape News

The Pandemic Hurt Patients With Liver Disease in Many Ways

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the health of patients with liver disease worldwide, researchers say. Not only does liver disease make people more vulnerable to the virus that causes COVID-19, precautions to prevent its spread have...