SF is Getting an Amazing New Immersive Art Show
Step into an experience like no other: at teamLab: Continuity, you become part of an interactive landscape of blooming flowers, darting fish, and soaring crows. At teamLab: Continuity, you will find yourself immersed in a wondrous ecosystem of lush imagery drawn from nature and East Asian art that dynamically evolves around you. Sumptuous images of inky crows and fluorescent flowers, fluttering butterflies and darting fish propel you to wander, to pause, and to marvel.sf.funcheap.com