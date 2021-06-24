Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will like 4-star WR’s thoughts on the Bulldogs offense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,468 (June 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi recently told DawgNation about his expectations for UGA’s offense this season.