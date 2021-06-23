Restaurants Can Solve Their Staffing Crisis, but Higher Pay Alone Isn’t the Answer
Restaurant owners must create environments where employees can learn new skills and grow. As the pandemic recedes and the country comes back to life, Americans are lining up to return to restaurants. The only problem is that workers aren’t. The restaurant industry and other hospitality and service industries, which were among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and the resultant lockdowns, are facing a critical labor shortage.www.manhattan-institute.org