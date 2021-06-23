MI Responds: President Biden's Address on the Nationwide Crime Spike

Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Fain Lehman reacts to President Biden’s and Attorney General Garland’s remarks on the administration’s gun crime prevention strategy. President Biden and his administration should be commended for acknowledging the nationwide violent crime spike and acting to address it. Added funding for hiring more officers is urgently needed, given the recent shrinkage of departments, and a welcome deviation from support for "defunding the police." Funding for certain evidence-based interventions, particularly Community Violence Reduction programs and Summer Youth Employment Programs, will likely help mitigate the problem as well.