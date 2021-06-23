How To: Restore a Weathered Deck

Q: A corner of our concrete porch has chipped off. Is there any way to repair this without replacing our entire porch?. A: It’s definitely possible to patch chipped concrete, even in a situation like yours, where the concrete isn’t supported underneath. However, the patch might not dry to the same color and texture. So would you wind up with something that looks better? Or worse? You might want to mix a small amount of patch material, press it into a simple form, such as a tuna can, let it dry and then decide. Or you could plan on patching the corner, then recoating the entire porch with a thin concrete mixture that would give everything a uniform look.