How To: Restore a Weathered Deck

By Melissa Graham
 10 days ago
Restoring a weathered deck is a great project to tackle solo or with a partner, and it returns a noticeable and satisfying aesthetic upgrade. It requires a smaller budget than replacing a deck but provides a major payoff, especially if you’re considering putting your house on the market. If you lack the time, tools, or equipment, or if structural repairs are needed, don’t hesitate to reach out to a skilled deck professional. But if the issue is just cosmetic and you’re ready to tackle the project on your own, these steps will show you how to restore a weathered deck.

