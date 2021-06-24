Editorial: Abolishing 'skill games' hurts rural localities

Consistent with an antisocial neoliberal outlook, the New Jersey State Supreme Court ruled on June 22, 2021 that seven segregated charter schools in Newark can continue to expand. While the court made some perfunctory statements suggesting that it was critical of the well-documented harm caused by privately-operated charter schools, everyone knows that this is a win for major owners of capital and a loss for public schools and the public interest. No one believes city and state officials will take any serious action to reverse the increased segregation caused by privately-operated charter schools run by unelected individuals. A pro-social human-centered decision would have said no to charter school expansion, upheld the public interest, and defended public schools. The public does not need more deregulated charter schools, which is why opposition to these non-transparent contract schools keeps growing.