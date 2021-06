While I serve on the RTM Old Greenwich District 6 the opinion expressed here is my own:. Thank your for your article on last night’s Board of Education meeting. I never learned about Critical Race Theory until recently. I never learned about the Tulsa Oklahoma massacre until recently. I never learned that all slaves were not emancipated on the same day but finally on June 19, 1865. I never learned that President Lincoln’s Republican Party of 1865 was more akin to to the principles of today’s Democratic Party. I learned this afterwards, out of the classroom through reading, discerning – thankful for the critical thinking I learned in school.