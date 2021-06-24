Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

AAP – Food Samaritans hosting 4th of July fundraising event

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSbgA_0adhtb8700

The need for food assistance has never been greater for people in the Coachella Valley and that's why AAP – Food Samaritans is providing support to help improve the quality of life for those who need it most.

News Channel 3's spoke today with publicist Tim O'Bayley about a Fourth of July fundraiser to help the organization continue to serve our community.

  • AAP – Food Samaritans will also host its own Independence Day Celebration and Fundraiser at the Historic O'Donnell House
    • The event begins at 7:30 pm. Guests will enjoy traditional American fare catered by Willie Rhine and his team from Eight4Nine who will provide amazing décor, great service, and delicious food and beverages.
    • Tickets are $200, which includes an open bar, dinner, entertainment, and valet parking. (Advance purchase is required.)
    • Tickets for the Independence Day Celebration may be purchased at aapfoodsamaritans.org or by calling 760-325-8481 .

If you can't attend but wish to help, you can always make a donation at https://www.aidsassistance.org/

The post AAP – Food Samaritans hosting 4th of July fundraising event appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
319
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Samaritans#4th Of July#Independence Day#Charity#Aap#News Channel 3#American#Eight4nine#Aapfoodsamaritans Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Families cool off at local splash pad

Some families spent their morning relieving themselves from the heat at the Splash Pad in La Quinta. As soon as the water would stop, the kids would run over to the button and turn the water right back on. They didn't let the high temperatures get in the way. Today it was one Indio resident's The post Families cool off at local splash pad appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Plaza dedication for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine is celebrating their ongoing effort to provide health care to underserved residents in the valley. The organization held a ribbon cutting and dedication this morning for their new founder's plaza in Indio. Officials say they've been working to help people in the valley for 10 years. "We're just so proud The post Plaza dedication for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

FIND Food Bank starts up Kid’s Summer Feeding Program

Summer is officially here and so is the need for food. FIND Food Bank is helping put food in the mouths of its community members as the need arises with its Kids Summer Feeding Program. Kayleen Sullivan, the Development and Community Relations Coordinator, said “We’re really trying to target kids while they’re out of school The post FIND Food Bank starts up Kid’s Summer Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Locals beat the heat while having some fun at Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

As summer temperatures set in, so does the need to beat the heat. The Westfield Mall in Palm Desert gave residents that very opportunity on Saturday as they hosted a "Hello Sunshine" event. It went from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the mall "We are celebrating summer and celebrating indoors and being cool with The post Locals beat the heat while having some fun at Westfield Mall in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs cuts ties with Well In The Desert

The City of Palm Springs cut its ties with a homeless services agency Well In The Desert Thursday evening. The city council voted in agreement in part due to an ongoing discussion about the organization's conditional-use permit for its main location on Calle Encilia. Councilmembers voted to revoke Well In The Desert's permit to operate The post Palm Springs cuts ties with Well In The Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Veteran DSUSD teacher dies of Covid, loved ones urge vaccines: ‘I beg you’

A valley education community is mourning the loss of a veteran teacher who lost her battle with Covid-19 this month, and now her family and friends have a plea about fighting the virus with vaccines. Flavia Reyes has educated elementary school students in Desert Sands Unified School District for more than two decades. Her loved The post Veteran DSUSD teacher dies of Covid, loved ones urge vaccines: ‘I beg you’ appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Forever Marilyn unveiling ceremony in downtown Palm Springs

She's finally here! The Forever Marilyn statue is fully assembled in her new home on Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs. To celebrate, PS Resorts held a special unveiling ceremony Sunday evening Forever Marilyn is a 26-foot-tall, 34,000-pound sculpture of Marilyn Monroe by Seward Johnson. The sculpture is based on the famous photograph of Marilyn by The post Watch: Forever Marilyn unveiling ceremony in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Summer camp is back in session in Palm Springs

In-person summer camp kicked off this week at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. The camp is back in person compared to last year when it was held virtually. "Those parents that were ready for us to come in, oh, they came in literally knocking at the door," said community center manager, Jarvis The post Summer camp is back in session in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows & events across the Coachella Valley

Fourth of July is nearly here. Many across the country will gather to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here in the Coachella Valley, we've got some events happening even earlier. Check out the list of local Fourth of July weekend events. Desert Hot Springs - July 2 Fireworks ShowThe City of Desert The post Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows & events across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.