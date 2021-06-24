Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celebrating the legacy of Jon Reed Sims, originator of the gay men’s chorus

By Guest Author
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNIGg_0adhtWfM00

By C.J. Janovy

Jon Reed Sims was born in Smith Center, Kansas, in May 1947. When he died, in July 1984, it made news in San Francisco.

A newspaper there showed then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein giving Sims a key to the city. The caption said he was “a favorite” of the woman who is now a long-serving U.S. senator.

“He Spawned a World of Music; Jon Sims is Dead at Age 37,” read the headline.

Sims was one of the early casualties of AIDS. But before he died far too young, he created something that lives on — loudly, joyfully and powerfully.

Jon Reed Sims’ death in 1984 made news in San Francisco.

In 1978, Sims founded the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band , igniting an international cultural phenomenon: there are now gay men’s choruses and bands throughout the world , including in Cincinnati , Columbus , and Northern Ohio .

A few years ago, wanting to know more about this son of Smith Center who’s revered in San Francisco but forgotten in Kansas, I tracked down his sister, Judith Sims Billings, who lives in Nebraska. She sent me a history she’d written for the San Francisco Bay Times, a gay newspaper.

Sims was born on a farm near Lebanon and the family later moved to a farm closer to Smith Center. Jon started taking piano lessons when he was 6, and named his 4-H livestock after composers.

“The fact that he was practically the only male in the county who took sewing and cooking in 4-H didn’t seem to bother Jon, and Mother just acted like it was the most normal thing,” Billings wrote. “Our parents encouraged us to do anything we wanted to, seeing no real boundaries. Jon won first place at the Kansas State Fair for his sugar cookies.”

He took up the cornet to play in the Smith Center High School band, then learned to play the tuba because the band needed one and ultimately found his “calling” with the French horn.

“Jon was kind and considerate of everyone and always spoke to and helped these older women he’d met through our grandmothers,” Billings recalled. “This was the same generation of women who taught him to knit and crochet when he was in grade school.”

Sims started college at Fort Hays State University, then transferred to Wichita State University to study French horn and composition.

“He was a very flamboyant drum major at both universities,” Billings wrote.

Her brother went on to grad school at Indiana University, then taught junior high music in Chicago before moving to San Francisco.

“It was a time of Anita Bryant and much prejudice towards the community,” she wrote. “Jon told me he was not interested in making a political statement — he just wanted to get people together to have fun making music.”

But for oppressed communities, having fun and making music is inherently political .

The morning of June 25, 1978, Sims blew a whistle, threw his drum major’s mace in the air and literally kicked off the Band with a leap. Seventy musicians in red visors, white tees and blue jeans followed him onto Market Street playing “California, Here I Come!” A roar rose up from the crowd as they passed. The crowd knew a radical act when they saw one. Sims and the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Marching Band & Twirling Corps stepped out of the closet and into a tableau of Americana to march down “Main Street” for their city’s parade. – San Francisco Bay Times

Sims didn’t come out to the family until after their mother died in 1975, Billings wrote: “We are not sure if she knew, but Mother always said, ‘Jon marches to a different drummer.’ ”

Billings said her family was always proud of Sims, “but none of us realized the impact he would have. I continue to be amazed and proud of the impact of his vision.”

It’s hard to think about Sims without thinking of another gay Kansan who made an indelible mark on the world. Gilbert Baker, who designed the rainbow flag, was born in Chanute and grew up in Parsons. He got the hell out as soon as he could. In recent years, his classmates in the Parsons High School class of 1969 have worked to memorialize his legacy .

I took a Pride Month drive out to Smith Center, where the woman who answered the phone at the high school contacted someone whose dad graduated with Sims in the class of 1965.

Mike Isom spent his career as a history teacher and guidance counselor in nearby Kensington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHvqV_0adhtWfM00
Jon Reed Sims’ senior picture in the 1965 Smith Center Centrian. (C.J. Janovy/Kansas Reflector)

Looking through old annuals, Isom pointed out every photo of the young handsome Sims in the 1965 Centrian: Sims in the band, the chorus, the boys’ octet, the glee club, the horn trio, the mixed ensemble, the all-school play, the yearbook staff, the national honor society, the service organizations.

“He was accepted,” Isom said of Sims.

Though they ran in different crowds, Isom described Sims as happy and carefree, remembering how, one night, 14 people crammed into Sims’ big car — “I think it was a 1949 Plymouth or something like that,” Isom said — to get into the drive-in movie on dollar night.

“There might have been other people who thought he might be gay — I may use that term now, but not back then we wouldn’t use it,” Isom said, noting that the meanings of words had changed over the years. “And we just thought it was strange that he liked to hang around the girls. But he was musically inclined.”

Based on the “prophesies” students wrote to imagine their futures, Sims was self-aware enough to make a joke about what his future held:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQNB1_0adhtWfM00
Students at Smith Center High School wrote “Prophecies” about their future for the 1965 annual, The Centrian. Jon Reed Sims appeared to make a self-aware joke. (C.J. Janovy/Kansas Reflector)

Isom didn’t remember how he heard about Sims’ founding of the gay men’s chorus.

“I thought that was an accomplishment,” he said. “And I had heard that he was sort of big in the movement out there.”

Isom said he didn’t know how much support there’d be for a plaque or some other kind of memorial to Sims.

“I would assume that if people knew his accomplishments, they might be willing to do that,” he said. “And also, there are people that would be totally against — you know what I’m saying?”

He was saying that this part of Kansas is mighty conservative.

But LGBTQ people do live in Smith Center, just like we live everywhere. Knowing they’re in a place that produced someone who made such a great contribution to our culture might brighten their world a bit.

Besides, there already is a memorial to Sims. It’s a headstone at the Fairview Cemetery, alongside his mother Marie Belle and his father Delmar, who died in 1980.

On the hot afternoon I paid my respects, the only sounds were the wind and a couple of lonesome meadowlarks. It felt too quiet a resting place for someone who spent his life making big, beautiful music.

But maybe it’s quiet enough for Jon Reed Sims’ spirit to hear all the joyful sounds he brought to life, still reverberating out in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWvck_0adhtWfM00
Jon Reed Sims’ headstone is in Fairview Cemetery at Smith Center, Kansas. (C.J. Janovy/Kansas Reflector)

C.J. Janovy is a veteran journalist with deep roots in the Midwest. Before joining the States Newsroom’s Kansas Reflector, she was an editor and reporter at Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, KCUR. Before that, she edited the city’s alt-weekly newspaper, The Pitch, where Janovy and her writers won numerous local, regional and national awards. Her book “No Place Like Home: Lessons in Activism from LGBT Kansas” was among the Kansas Notable Books of 2019.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post Celebrating the legacy of Jon Reed Sims, originator of the gay men’s chorus appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

249
Followers
402
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Gay People#Choruses#French#Wichita State University#Indiana University#Americana#Kansas Reflector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts

Despite two different pieces of legislation seeking to ban the practice and a nationwide movement against teaching race’s impact on history and society, the state says they haven’t heard a public outcry. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Education said it has received “only a small handful” of concerns about an academic study called […] The post State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul

Ohio has been one of the most active states litigating against drug middlemen, whom Attorney General Dave Yost accuses of bilking state agencies out of tens of millions of dollars. Other states also have been active in court against the healthcare giants. Notably, Arkansas last year squared off at the U.S. Supreme Court against the […] The post Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
College SportsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

States poised to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness

WASHINGTON — A seismic shift will rock college sports next month, when a handful of new state laws go into effect allowing student athletes to make money off their personal images. It’s been against the rules governing collegiate sports for student athletes to make a profit off their name or image — a practice that’s […] The post States poised to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM Gay Men’s Chorus presents ‘Unbreakable’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting “Unbreakable” in honor of Pride. The virtual show – and New Mexico premiere – will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The work is written by Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa....
Politicsstevedalepetworld.com

Celebrating Gay Pride, And What That Means

On my Steve Dale’s Other World radio show on WGN, listen HERE to my conversation with Chicago 46th ward Alderman James Cappleman and his husband Richard Thale. We talk openly about what it’s like to be gay today and what it was like many years ago when their friends were dying of HIV AIDS. Together, they dispel myths people still may have. It’s an enlightening and in many ways a very personal conversation.
Visual Arttowers.net

Celebrate the Architectural Legacy of John S. Chase With This Documentary

John Saunders Chase, as both the first Black licensed architect in Texas and the first Black graduate of the University of Texas School of Architecture after the landmark Sweatt v. Painter case at the U.S. Supreme Court desegregated the university’s graduate school, remains one of the most notable UT alumni both historically and in his chosen field — though many of Chase’s buildings stand in Houston, where he relocated to start his own practice after graduation due to resistance from other architectural firms in the state, East Austin still boasts a number of his modernist-influenced designs including the landmark midcentury Phillips House.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Investigating Benghazi but ignoring the Jan. 6 insurrection

A decade ago, there were more than a half-dozen Congressional committees investigating the attack upon the U.S. Consular Office in Benghazi, Libya. Yet chances are dimming for even a single Congressional investigation of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol itself on Jan. 6, 2021. But Congress should not be barred from investigating an attempt to […] The post Investigating Benghazi but ignoring the Jan. 6 insurrection appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say

The money invested in a state budget should be fully reflective of the state’s values, public advocates say in arguing the current proposals considered by Ohio lawmakers have a long way to go in reaching that goal. The comprehensive, two-year budget is being negotiated inside the Ohio Statehouse and includes billions of dollars in proposed […] The post Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Survey: Ohio middle-of-the-road on education, child health and economic well-being

In a national survey on child well-being, Ohio was middle of the pack when it came to growth indicators. The data, collected through the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Ohio 31st nationally in overall child well-being, calculated using indicators of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community context. Compared to 2019 numbers, Ohio was […] The post Survey: Ohio middle-of-the-road on education, child health and economic well-being appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Covid was a tipping point for telehealth. If some have their way, virtual visits are here to stay.

By Noam N. Levey, Kaiser Health News As the covid crisis wanes and life approaches normal across the U.S., health industry leaders and many patient advocates are pushing Congress and the Biden administration to preserve the pandemic-fueled expansion of telehealth that has transformed how millions of Americans see the doctor. The broad effort reaches across […] The post Covid was a tipping point for telehealth. If some have their way, virtual visits are here to stay. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio

By Danielle Bessett, PhD., and Kelsey Mello Advocates around the country are applauding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision earlier this month to review its longstanding restriction on the medication abortion drug mifepristone. Medication abortion is a safe and effective method to end a pregnancy, usually in the privacy of a patient’s own […] The post Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request

Basic needs at the largest U.S. national parks top the Biden administration’s first proposed lists of projects to receive funding through public lands trust funds, showing how much maintenance is needed even as parks brace for record numbers of visitors this summer. The projects likely wouldn’t be visible to the usual tourist, but they are […] The post National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AdvocacyPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers

New policy research suggests imposing work requirements upon people who receive food stamps can slash benefit rolls by more than 50% without producing much to gain in employment or wages. The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, authored by five economists, casts doubt on the notion that imposing work requirements to obtain benefits will […] The post Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration

By Kenza Kamal, Policy Director at Juvenile Justice Coalition It costs Ohio taxpayers $185,303 to incarcerate one child for one year. This is a staggering amount for us to spend on youth incarceration, an ineffective and harmful approach to the needs of communities in our state–particularly young Black Ohioans, who are six times more likely […] The post It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal

The removal of the Step Up to Quality child care standards system as proposed in the Ohio Senate’s version of the budget was not only against the wishes of some child care leaders, but also came without any warning. “It was calculated,” said Dawn Blalock, co-owner of the Little Miracles Early Development Center. “It was […] The post Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say

Scores of Ohio business and social service organizations are voicing opposition to a move by Senate President Matt Huffman to raise taxes on housing for the state’s poor. A spokesman for Huffman didn’t respond to a request for comment. But a measure that Huffman placed in the state budget would require county auditors to value […] The post Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate budget adds new restrictions on abortion providers

The Senate passed its version of the state budget Wednesday, which includes new regulations on abortion providers that advocates say are medically unnecessary and a backdoor effort to restrict access. State law currently requires “ambulatory surgical facilities” — outpatient surgery centers that include abortion providers — to create written agreements with a local hospital outlining […] The post Senate budget adds new restrictions on abortion providers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Former congressman Renacci to challenge Gov. DeWine in GOP primary

If Mike DeWine is going to achieve a second term as governor, he will first have to overcome a primary challenge from a former congressman from northeast Ohio. Jim Renacci, a Republican from Wadsworth, announced a campaign for governor in the 2022 primary election.  It is unusual for a sitting governor to face a primary […] The post Former congressman Renacci to challenge Gov. DeWine in GOP primary appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.