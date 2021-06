Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Monday. The young backstop's 387-foot shot to left finally got the Athletics on the board in the fifth inning. Murphy is in the midst of one of his strongest stretches of the season at the plate, as he's slugged three home runs while posting a .294/.500/.824 slash line across 24 plate appearances over his last six games.