Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Armory brings Art of the Phoenix

By FLORIDA WEEKLY STAFF
floridaweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exhibition at the Armory Art Center brings together the concepts of art and healing. The Armory’s Art of the Phoenix outreach program began with a collaborative partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of Palm Beaches. The mission of Art of the Phoenix is to provide art classes and counseling techniques in a safe space that gives students who have experienced trauma methods to face their feelings and challenges in healthy ways. In recent years, the program expanded to include youth and teens who experienced all types of traumas through partnerships with Place of Hope, Boys Town, Legal Aid Society, and Childnet.

palmbeach.floridaweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Phoenix Program#Place Of Hope#Boys Town#Legal Aid Society#Childnet#M D#Armory#The Armory Art Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Paintings
Related
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

The Departure of Another Director Raises Questions About the Future of Phoenix Art Museum

A friend of mine emailed the other day after hearing that Tim Rodgers, the director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, was leaving his post after less than a year. The much-lauded former executive director of Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art was hired about a year after the 2019 exit of director Amada Cruz, who’d left behind a smoldering stump of in-fighting and penury for Rodgers to sift through.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

NCW art leaders reflect on ways to bring art back

WENATCHEE — Art in its many different forms is returning to the Wenatchee Valley, albeit a little different than it was before. A group of five art leaders from across North Central Washington met at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center last Thursday as part of a community Q&A series, Moving into the Future. Speakers discussed how art in the valley will look going forward while reflecting on current and past challenges.
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Four UTC-Connected Artists Bring Their Hearts And Art To New Mural

Madison Myers vividly recalls attending a music performance at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, located in the heart of Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard District, back in 2019. While enjoying the music, Myers watched an older black woman and an older white man get up in front of the crowd...
Gardeningluxesource.com

The Go-To Phoenix Spot For Lovers Of Art, Music And Plants

With planting season underway, there’s never been a better time to (re)discover Dig It Gardens, the 22,000-square-foot Phoenix plant shop known as much for its desert-friendly botanicals as its vibrant community presence. Owned by husband-and-wife team Ryan and Jessica Jerrell, Dig It Gardens and its sister company, Dig It Design,...
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

‘Sundays On State’ Will Bring Art, Dining to the Loop This Summer

CHICAGO — State Street will close from Lake to Madison on select Sundays between July 11 and Sept. 12 for Sundays on State. The open streets initiative will bring music, food, performances and shopping to The Loop. People who register to attend automatically will be entered to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.
East Aurora, NYwestsenecabee.com

Art

Sat. 19 Free Artist Pop-Up Series — Jeweler and Metalsmith, Bonnie Hedden, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. This is a free event and will be held outdoors. Visit facebook.com/theroycroftcampus/ for latest updates. COVID-19 policies will be in place. ongoing now-June 25 Sharon Harper: Returning Light & Todd Hido, House Hunters […]
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Bringing free art experiences to the forefront

There is an art to partnering with others. Whether it is with community volunteers, businesses or other nonprofits, there are always key points of interest, goals and objectives that vary from our own. Sometimes there are layers of history and experiences that paint an abstract portrait rather than a landscape....
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Art brings Austin together

City leaders, followed by those visiting 4th Avenue Fest Wednesday, got the experience of taking part in a unique artistic opportunity with Wow! Mobile Metal Lab. The Wow! Mobile Metal Lab is the brainchild of artist Sara Hanson, who guided the leaders and public through the creation of the Wishing Tree.
Visual ArtPosted by
NewPelican

Eye on Art: Ken Ekalo brings philosophy to pottery

Ken Ekalo was a philosophy major at St. Leo College in Central Florida with an eye toward law school when a course he took with Dennis Phillips changed his life. He fell in love with doing pottery on the wheel and realized he needed to create art. A few years...
The Dalles, ORcolumbiacommunityconnection.com

Collaboration Brings 5 Weeks of Kids Art Camp to TD

A partnership between local art organizations is bringing a full slate of interesting art classes for local children in The Dalles, said The Dalles Art Center’s Director Scott Stephenson on Tuesday, June 22. Students generally falling into grades second through fifth can explore mosaic tiles, try some bucket drumming, use...
Visual ArtPalm Beach Interactive

Art of the Phoenix exhibit features works by youths navigating trauma

A new exhibit at the Armory Art Centershowcases works from young people who use art in their journey to heal from past trauma. Brian Wood, the Armory's counseling instructor, has led Art of the Phoenix since he began working for the organization in 2015. The project started in partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of the Palm Beaches and expanded to include youth and teens from Place of Hope, Boys Town, Legal Aid Society and Childnet.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

The Armory Show

The Armory Show is back in NYC and has a permanent location! The Armory Show presents the world’s leading international galleries showcasing works from both modern masters and cutting-edge contemporary artists, and helps the art market thrive through making buying, selling, and discovering art more accessible. The Armory Show is...
WorldKFVS12

Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is bringing something to help boost arts and culture in the community. A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free. “To bring a different type of dimension to this area and I...
Theater & Dancebkreader.com

STooPS Bed-Stuy Brings Performance to the Street in Annual Art Crawl

Get ready for an afternoon of dance, music, spoken word, theater, visual art, conversations, workshops – and all round good vibes in Bed-Stuy. STooPS Bed-Stuy is returning to the neighborhood for its 8th Annual Art Crawl on July 24, bringing art and performance to the neighborhood’s stoops and community gardens.