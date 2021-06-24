Armory brings Art of the Phoenix

An exhibition at the Armory Art Center brings together the concepts of art and healing. The Armory’s Art of the Phoenix outreach program began with a collaborative partnership with the Human Trafficking Coalition of Palm Beaches. The mission of Art of the Phoenix is to provide art classes and counseling techniques in a safe space that gives students who have experienced trauma methods to face their feelings and challenges in healthy ways. In recent years, the program expanded to include youth and teens who experienced all types of traumas through partnerships with Place of Hope, Boys Town, Legal Aid Society, and Childnet.