Brookville, PA

A look back

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 10 days ago

Brookville’s 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars dropped their opening game to DuBois, 13-9, in District 10 action Tuesday at Baughman Field. DuBois beat Brookville despite getting no-hit by Elaina Powell, but 20 walks and five errors doomed the locals. Powell had three of Brookville’s hits. … Brookville’s Jared Heschke and Madison Shobert will suit up for this Friday’s Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Bald Eagle Area High School. Both will play for the North Squad coached by Clearfield’s Tim Janocko.

