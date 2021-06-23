Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

New ways to enjoy coleslaw

By BERNIE MASON For Lee Montana Newspapers
Montana Standard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are immersed in the barbecue season and what goes better with barbecue than coleslaw? It is a traditional side dish for barbecued ribs, pulled pork, barbecued chicken and other favorites. Coleslaw actually dates back to ancient Rome when a dish was made of cabbage, eggs, vinegar and spices. The recipes for coleslaw date back to Dutch recipe books from 1770, and the term “coleslaw” comes from the Dutch term “koolsia” meaning cabbage salad. “Kool” in Dutch sounds like “cole,” thus coleslaw. The most pivotal moment for the popularity of coleslaw came with the creation of mayonnaise in the 1800s, which was used rather than eggs in making the dressing. Mayonnaise in the dressing goes well with the tang of the BBQ sauce, but no one says coleslaw has to have a creamy dressing and those with a vinaigrette dressing are just as popular. Try adding coleslaw without the dressing to a pasta salad, and coleslaw can also be partially cooked in a skillet and added to scrambled eggs or quiche. Don’t be limited in your ways to use and serve coleslaw as well as the vegetables that you incorporate into it, and try to discover new ways to enjoy it.

mtstandard.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napa Cabbage#Red Cabbage#Green Cabbage#Sugar#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Dutch#Koolsia#Bbq#Veggie Slaw#Italian#Billings#Mexican#Bell Pepper#Jal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesTemple Daily Telegram

Hints from Heloise: Unforgettable coleslaw

Dear Heloise: I had your pamphlet on vinegar, and it was a lifesaver. It included not only household hints but recipes as well. One of our favorite recipes was the one for your coleslaw. I referred back to it on many occasions for help. When we moved, the pamphlet got lost, and I can’t remember all the ingredients in this yummy side dish. Please, would you reprint this dish for all of us who love coleslaw?
RecipesWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: Coleslaw lovers can’t do without recipe

Dear Heloise: I had your pamphlet on vinegar, and it was a lifesaver. It included not only household hints but recipes. One of our favorite recipes was the one for your coleslaw. I referred to it on many occasions for help. When we moved, the pamphlet got lost, and I can't remember all the ingredients in this yummy side dish. Please, would you reprint this dish for all of us who love coleslaw?
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
RecipesTexarkana Gazette

This coleslaw is perfect for a summertime picnic

Dear Heloise: I had your pamphlet on vinegar, and it was a lifesaver. It included not only household hints but recipes as well. One of our favorite recipes was the one for your coleslaw. I referred back to it on many occasions for help. When we moved, the pamphlet got lost, and I can't remember all the ingredients in this yummy side dish. Please, would you reprint this dish for all of us who love coleslaw? — Ashley K., New Berlin, Wis.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Two Coleslaw Techniques to Win Over Slaw Skeptics

These tips prove just how good slaw can be. “I’m here for the sides” is my general approach to backyard picnics, barbecues, and cookouts. Whether I’m topping fish tacos or rounding out a pulled pork plate, a crisp, tangy slaw is a must for me. But too many slaws fall flat, presenting as neither crisp nor tangy.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
RecipesPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Easy 3-Ingredient Vegan Coleslaw Recipe

Growing up I hated mayonnaise, so by dint of that, I didn't like coleslaw or potato salad. Then in my 20s, I learned to make potato salad with baby new potatoes, a dash of extra virgin olive oil and chives, and a little bit of sea salt. Bingo, I suddenly enjoyed "new potato salad." Recently I created a clean tasting, barely-dressed coleslaw recipe that is so simple, so fast, anyone can whip it up in five minutes. My husband loves slaw and has eaten it all our married lives without fear of me wanting a taste, so he was impressed at how "real" this version tasted even though it's made with vegan Mayonaise, using Follow Your Heart.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Enjoying a New Dining Experience at Ab Astris Winery

Looking for something special in the Hill Country? Ab Astris Winery is not only a beautiful setting with some fantastic 100% Texas wines, but now, they offer a stellar food pairing experience! This is not your usual wine-and-cheese sort of tasting. At $70 a person, this is definitely an elevated experience. Each of the five wines served is expertly paired with a dish handmade with care by the resident Sommelier, Mitchell. The foods are sourced locally and the menu changes seasonally to ensure freshness.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

A Light Mediterranean Caprese Pasta Salad for Summertime

It's summertime, and everyone is looking for ways to cook up their wonderful bounty of delicious produce. This Mediterranean Caprese pasta salad will do just that! Because who doesn't love a pasta salad in the summertime? This Caprese pasta salad is a lighter version of your normal pasta salad by tossing it together with pesto instead of heavy mayonnaise. This Caprese pasta salad also includes a bean-based pasta (like chickpea pasta) which helps to boost the fiber and protein content of your dish.
RecipesKanabec County Times Online

Make this creamy salad a summer staple

Chicken drumsticks or angus beef burgers may be the stars of summertime grilling, but classic side dishes can enhance any meal. Coleslaw completes the deli salads trifecta alongside macaroni salad and potato salad. Coleslaw is often served at summer picnics and barbecues, and it is at home on the side of sandwiches or even on top. Coleslaw can dress up reubens or even replace sauerkraut (another cabbage-based topping) on frankfurters. It’s convenient to pick up premade coleslaw at the deli counter, but it’s also easy to make at home. Whip up this recipe for “Classic Coleslaw,” courtesy of Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise company.
RecipesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Recipe: Patriotic fruit salad perfect for 4th of July

The Fourth of July is this weekend! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a patriotic fruit salad. Use a star cookie cutter to cut watermelon stars. Toss melon with fresh blueberries and grapes. Place fruit in a bowl or a hollowed-out watermelon half. Perfect for summer parties! Notes: You can also use other red and blue fruits like strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Coleslaw-Topped Chicken Sandwiches

Newk's Eatery is fully leaning into BBQ season with its new Newk’s “Q” & Slaw Sandwich and new Newk’s “Q” Salad. To celebrate the start of summer, Newk's has unveiled a new “Q” Fest Menu inspired by BBQ classics. This new menu revolves around the brand’s signature white BBQ sauce, which is a mayonnaise-based recipe developed by Newk’s co-founder Don Newcomb, with a creamy texture and tangy flavor.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Our Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It’s an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you’ll want again and again.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Chicken Salad

Season chicken with salt and pepper; combine cream, yogurt, orange zest and poppy seeds. Stir in chicken and celery. Refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Melt butter and toast pecans. Stir pecans and cranberries into chilled chicken mixture. Serve on split croissants with lettuce leaves. This is a lovely time...
Recipesthebeet.com

What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Chili Sesame Peanut Noodles

Need something you can make in 15 minutes or less that is still addictingly delicious? This Chili Sesame Peanut Noodle dish is perfect for those days when you just want a quick and easy meal that doesn’t lack in taste. Many of these ingredients are staples that you may already have lying around in your kitchen.
Recipesrecipes.net

My Bánh Mì Chick (Vietnamese Sandwich) Recipe

Enjoy a loaded Vietnamese sandwich, made with tender chicken, a French baguette, and pickled veggies, for a quick and easy take on the My Bánh Mì Chick. Heat oven to 350 degrees F with rack in middle. Spoon out 2 cups of California Hot Mix Vegetables. Pour 3 tablespoons of...