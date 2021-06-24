KUDO Investor, Bill Ackman, Uses KUDO's Multilingual Conference Tool To Present Details Of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Acquisition

Last November, when Bill Ackman was introduced to Universal Music Group by one of his SPAC’s board members, the hedge fund manager was blown away. “It was love at first sight,” he told investors in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the SPAC known by its stock ticker PSTH, in a three-hour conference call that ended at noon EST Wednesday. But try as he might, Ackman couldn’t make investors feel quite the same way about the music company in which Tontine plans to take a 10 percent stake—instead of what most SPACs do, which is to merge with a private company.