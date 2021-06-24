Cancel
KUDO Investor, Bill Ackman, Uses KUDO's Multilingual Conference Tool To Present Details Of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Acquisition

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founder and CEO Bill Ackman today utilized the cloud-based multilingual conference platform KUDO to address his global stakeholders in a special presentation about the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) acquisition of 10% of the Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group (“UMG”) for approximately $4 billion from Vivendi S.E.

Bill Ackman
