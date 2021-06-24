KUDO Investor, Bill Ackman, Uses KUDO's Multilingual Conference Tool To Present Details Of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Acquisition
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founder and CEO Bill Ackman today utilized the cloud-based multilingual conference platform KUDO to address his global stakeholders in a special presentation about the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) acquisition of 10% of the Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group ("UMG") for approximately $4 billion from Vivendi S.E.